Olympic Pole Vaulter’s Crotch Smacks Into Bar, Costs Him Event | Video

Commentators struggled as they searched for delicate ways to address what just happened to Anthony Ammirati of France, while social media users let loose

An upside-down pole vaulter, mid-vault, wearing a blue singlet with a crowd watching behind him.
PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 3: Anthony Ammirati of Team France competes during the Men's Pole Vault Qualification on day eight of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on Aug. 3, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kevin Voigt/Getty Images)

Pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati of France likely didn’t expect what happened as he competed Saturday. He flung himself into the air, maneuvering over the bar until… well, the lump on the front of his crotch hit the bar, knocking it down.

The commentators searched for the words to describe what they just witnessed, leaving some awkward silences as they noted that it happened not because he didn’t get high enough with his vault, but instead on the way down. But uh, he didn’t catch his leg on the bar… it was something else.

It’s unknown whether he was wearing a cup, but the visual went viral on social media. User “DenizTheTennis” characterized it by writing, “Imagine losing Olympics cus you have huge d*ck 😭.”

Among the wise-ass remarks in the comments were, “Heck of a pole… vault,” “When you lose but you still kinda win” and “Unlucky but also good flex.” Nodding to the famed party atmosphere of the quarters for the Olympians, SlasheR wrote, “I am sure he will be compensated at the Olympic Village.”

The Gaming Garage wrote, “He broke the rules; you can only use one pole.” Another user went the self-deprecating route and wrote, “Never had this problem,” while another took the opposite approach and wrote, “Relating to this one hard.”

Artist Mark Brooks made an allusion to the recent gender controversy around women’s boxer Imane Khelif, writing, “Sure, but has [he] had a chromosone test yet?” User Cheetara1986 wrote, “oh he brought that baguette to the games.” User Kofi Ntim wrote, “Everything has its advantages and disadvantages,” while Mckinley Bethel added, “he was a few inches short… or a few inches long.” User JustSomeDad noted, “He was clearly cockblocking himself.”

Multiple users suggested that he learn about tucking. Several also pointed to another Olympic pairing whose name juxtaposition on screen had caused some good-natured but lewd online ribbing.

Boxer Imane Khelif wears Red, throwing a cross against her opponent in blue in the middle of a boxing ring, a crowd seated and watching in the background.
Mike Roe

Mike Roe joined the staff as Weekend News Editor for TheWrap in 2023. Before that, he wrote “The 30 Rock Book” for publisher Abrams and won an L.A. Press Club award for his oral history of “30 Rock’s” “Werewolf Bar Mitzvah.” Previously, Mike spent more than a decade as a journalist for NPR station LAist/KPCC,…

