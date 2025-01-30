‘Dog Man’ Could Ease Box Office Slump Heading Into February

“Wolf Man” wasn’t the early-year hit that Universal had hoped for at the box office … but what about a “Dog Man”?

DreamWorks’ adaptation of “Captain Underpants” creator Dav Pikey’s police dog will try to turn a modest theatrical profit from families looking for a nice time in theaters with the hopes of legging out its run into the Valentine’s/Presidents Day weekend.

Current projections have the film earning an opening weekend total in the $20 million range, topping out at $27 million against a reported $40 million budget on an animated film produced by British company Jellyfish Pictures.

That would put “Dog Man” in similar territory to the $23.8