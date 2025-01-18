‘Mufasa’ Takes Back No. 1 at Box Office After ‘Wolf Man’ Stumbles

With Universal/Blumhouse’s “Wolf Man” opening below projections, the No. 1 spot at the MLK weekend box office is up for grabs as Disney’s “Mufasa” is contending with Sony’s new buddy comedy “One of Them Days”

For the extended weekend, “Mufasa” is currently projected by industry estimates to win the battle with a $12.5 million 3-day/$17 million 4-day total as the film pushes past $200 million in domestic grosses and $575 million worldwide. “One of Them Days” is not too far behind in second with an $12 million 3-day/$14 million 4-day total.

Starring Keke Palmer and SZA as roommates forced to recoup their lost rent money in a single day, “One of Them Days” has enjoyed widespread praise from critics as the sort of old-school comedy that would regularly fill up theaters 20 years ago. With a 96% Rotten Tomatoes score and an A- on CinemaScore, this $14 million co-production between TriStar and MACRO is getting Sony’s 2025 off on the right foot.

“Wolf Man,” which was projected for a 4-day opening weekend of around $20 million, is instead looking at a $10 million 3-day/$12 million 4-day start that tentatively puts it in the No. 3 spot. With a $25 million budget, the film still has time to earn a decent theatrical profit.

But it is not the sort of start that will break the streak of tepid openings earned by Blumhouse films last year, nor are there many signs of a big comeback as the film has drawn a mixed reception with a 54% Rotten Tomatoes score and a C- on CinemaScore, the worst grade ever for a film from writer-director Leigh Whannell.

At this early stage, overall grosses for the weekend are expected to come in at approximately $102 million, down about 13% from the $116.9 million gained on MLK weekend last year with the opening of Paramount’s “Mean Girls” and MGM’s “The Beekeeper.”