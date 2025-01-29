David Lynch to Posthumously Receive Writers Guild West’s Screenwriting Achievement Award

David Lynch has been named the recipient of the Writers Guild of America West’s 2025 Laurel Award for Screenwriting Achievement, the organization announced on Wednesday.

According to the WGA, the late filmmaker behind “Eraserhead,” “The Elephant Man,” “Blue Velvet,” “Wild at Heart,” “Mulholland Drive” and co-creator of “Twin Peaks” accepted the award in late 2024, weeks before his death on Jan. 16.

“Writer-director David Lynch’s uncompromising vision pushed the boundaries of filmmaking,” WGAW president Meredith Stiehm said. “We are proud to honor him and his legacy.”

The award will be presented by Lynch’s frequent collaborator, actor Kyle MacLachlan, at the 77th annual WGA Awards on Feb. 15.

The Laurel Award for Screenwriting Achievement is presented to members who have “advanced the literature of motion pictures and made outstanding contributions to the profession of the screenwriter.”

Past Screen Laurel Award recipients include Walter Hill, Charlie Kaufman, Nancy Meyers, James L. Brooks, Elaine May, Oliver Stone, Harold Ramis, David Mamet, Paul Mazursky, Lawrence Kasdan, Eric Roth, Steven Zaillian, Robert Towne and Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel.

