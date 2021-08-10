Dominion Sues Newsmax, OAN for Defamation

Dominion Voting Systems on Tuesday sued Newsmax, One America News Network and former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne for defamation, seeking over $1.6 billion in damages. Also named in the complaint against OAN are Herring Networks owners Robert Herring and Charles Herring and on-air personalities Chanel Rion and Christina Bobb.

Dominion CEO John Poulos said Tuesday, “The defendants in today’s filings recklessly disregarded the truth when they spread lies in November and continue to do so today. We are filing these three cases today because the defendants named show no remorse, nor any sign they intend to stop spreading disinformation. This barrage of lies by the defendants and others have caused — and continue to cause — severe damage to our company, customers, and employees. We have no choice but to seek to hold those responsible to account.”

Dominion, a company at the center of conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, previously sued Fox News and Rudy Giuliani.

Legal counsel Stephen Shackelford, a partner at Susman Godfrey LLP, added Tuesday, “As detailed in our complaints, OAN, Newsmax, and Patrick Byrne have knowingly and continuously sold the false story of election fraud in the 2020 presidential election, with Dominion cast as the villain, severely injuring Dominion in the process. Newsmax and OAN both endorsed, repeated, broadcast, and amplified a series of verifiably false lies about Dominion to serve their own commercial purposes. Patrick Byrne is responsible for bankrolling and promoting a viral disinformation campaign about Dominion that reached millions of people worldwide. We are suing to set the record straight, to vindicate Dominion’s rights, to hold the defendants accountable, and to recover damages for the devastating economic harm done to Dominion’s business.”

Representatives for the companies did not immediately return a request for comment.