Donald Sutherland will be joining Taylor Sheridan’s ever-growing universe of Paramount+ shows.

The honorary Oscar recipient will star in “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” in a recurring role. Sutherland will portray Judge Isaac Parker, who is described as “an imposing and commanding judge in the Fort Smith Courthouse with a complicated legacy.” .

Previously titled “Bass Reeves,” the Paramount+ series will now be officially titled “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” and will be an anthology series. The first season will follow the titular Reeves, who was the first Black deputy U.S. marshal west of the Mississippi River and who was known as one of the greatest frontier heroes in American history. As a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, he captured over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals at the time yet was reportedly never wounded. Subsequent seasons will focus on other iconic figures who have impacted history.

One of the most well-regarded and prolific actors of his time, Sutherland is no stranger to the Western genre. In 2015, he starred alongside his son, Kiefer Sutherland, in “Forsaken.” Funnily enough, Kiefer Sutherland can now be seen in Paramount+’s “Rabbit Hole.” Despite his big name, Donald Sutherland is also no stranger to television. He starred alongside Nicole Kidman in HBO’s “The Undoing” and portrayed John Paul Getty in FX’s “Trust.”

In addition to Sutherland, the series will star David Oyelowo (“Selma”), who also serves as an executive producer. Lauren E. Banks (“City on a Hill”), Demi Singleton (“King Richard”), Forrest Goodluck (“The Revenant”) and Barry Pepper (“True Grit”) have been cast in series regular roles, and Garrett Hedlund (“Tulsa King”) has been cast in a recurring role.

The anthology series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch Productions and Oyelowo’s Yoruba Saxon. Along with Sheridan and Oyelowo, Chad Feehan, David C. Glasser, Jessica Oyelowo, David Permut, Christina Alexandra Voros, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari and David Hutkin will executive produce. Feehan will also serve as the series’ creator and showrunner.

“Lawmen: Bass Reeves” is currently filming in Texas.

Luke Grimes and Kevin Costner in “Yellowstone” (Paramount Network)

Adding a grizzled A-list star to a Sheridan project is becoming a trend for Paramount. It started with Paramount Network’s “Yellowstone,” which saw Kevin Costner in a recurring role. That mega-hit was followed by “Yellowstone’s” two prequel series: “1883,” which starred Sam Elliot, and “1923,” which starred Harrison Ford. Then there was “Tulsa King,” a mafia crime thriller helmed by Sylvester Stallone. The man has a formula, and it’s clearly working.

This anthology series also continues Sheridan’s long and lucrative relationship with Paramount+. Though “Yellowstone” isn’t available on the streaming service, Sheridan has since created and executive produced four Paramount+ exclusives: the aforementioned “1883,” “1923” and “Tulsa King” as well as “Mayor of Kingstown.” And there are more series in the works. In addition to “Lawmen: Bass Reeves,” Sheridan’s spy thriller starring Zoe Saldaña, titled “Lioness,” is expected to premiere later this year. It will then be followed by “Land Man,” a drama about the oil and gas industry that currently doesn’t have a premiere date.