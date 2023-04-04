Fox News host Jesse Waters says Donald Trump being indicted on his “hush money” charges endangers his life.

“And I got to tell you. You’re putting Donald Trump’s life in danger,” Waters said on Tuesday during the weekday conservative news show “The Five.”

Trump earlier in the day pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. This comes after the former president was indicted last week, making him the first-ever president to be indicted.

“You’re setting him up and advertising the entire world, the former president of the United States, the Republican nominee for the presidency, is going to be at this location, at this time, on this date. And you’ve got towers, and you’ve got windows,” Waters said, implying that someone could potentially try to harm or even assassinate Trump.

“You think that’s good for this country, to put a man like that in a certain location — December 4. And then what if it goes to trial? He has to be there every day,” Waters questioned. “You think the Secret Service wants that? That is dangerous. And he is playing a dangerous game.”

On Monday, the former president traveled on his Trump plane from Palm Beach, Florida. To New York City to be arraigned, which began at 2:15 p.m. ET. He was brought into criminal court to face charges that he falsified a business record in the first degree. The charge is connected alleged hush money adult film star Stormy Daniels claims Trump paid her in 2016 to keep her quiet about an alleged affair the two had.

In his 16-page indictment prosecutors state Trump “orchestrated a scheme with others to influence the 2016 presidential election by identifying and purchasing negative information about him to suppress its publication and benefit the Defendant’s electoral prospects.” As part of his plot, prosecutors say Trump had his allies make three payments — $30,000 to a former Trump doorman, $150,000 to a former Playboy modern and $130,000 to Daniels — to cover up his alleged messy behavior.