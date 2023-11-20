DragCon LA Sets 2024 Date and Venue

DragCon L.A. 2024 will once again held at the Los Angeles Convention Center next year, World of Wonder announced Monday. The annual convention, presented by RuPaul Charles and World of Wonder Productions, will run July 19 and July 20, 2024.

The annual gathering is the largest celebration of drag culture in the world, bringing together tens of thousands of fans with hundreds of the world’s top drag artists from across the globe.

“Bring Back My Girls” Season 3 will again reunite the fan-favorite casts of global “Drag Race” franchises in a series of DragCon L.A.-exclusive panel conversations. These live tapings will be open to all attendees of DragCon on a first-come, first-serve basis, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of a World of Wonder series, and the opportunity to see their favorite queens reunite to download on what really went down behind the cameras.

Tickets for DragCon L.A. 2024 go on sale NOV. 20, with 30% off DragCon L.A. Weekend, All Star and After Hours Combo tickets as part of World of Wonder’s Black Friday deal running from Nov. 20-28. Fans can also find discounts on tickets for the upcoming DragCon U.K. (Jan. 13-14), WOW retail items and annual subscriptions to World of Wonder’s owned and operated SVOD, WOW Presents Plus.

Additionally, World of Wonder will also host a special holiday pop-up shop at WOW HQ in Hollywood every Wednesday through Sunday from 12-5 p.m. from Nov. 24-Dec. 23.

In 2023, World of Wonder celebrated a milestone anniversary with the 15th season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Sasha Colby was crowned the winner and America’s Next Drag Superstar, taking home a $200,000 cash prize.

“‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “All Stars” and “Untucked” after shows have all been greenlit for new seasons, expected to air in 2024.

Check out the trailer for “Bring Back My Girls” Season 2, filmed during DragCon 2023, ahead of its Dec. 6 debut below.