Pangina Heals is staying booked and busy!

On Tuesday, World of Wonder announced that the drag artist, best known stateside for competing on the inaugural “RuPaul’s Drag Race: U.K. vs. the World,” will return to “Drag Race Thailand” as a Season 3 judge and host in 2024.

“I am stepping back as a judge into the ‘Drag Race Thailand’ universe after four years! It’s been way too long!” Heals said in a statement. “I’m just gagging in anticipation for the incredible queens we’re about to meet. I also can’t wait for fans to see the second season of ‘Tongue Thai’d’ with extra special guests who would have to survive the extra spicy gauntlet this season!”

Heals previously served as cohost and judge for the first two seasons of “Drag Race Thailand,” which aired in 2018 and 2019.

She gained a broader following after competing in “U.K. vs. the World” in 2022, where she was largely seen as the frontrunner before being eliminated and finishing in sixth place.

Pangina was also a cast member of the “Drag Race Live!” Las Vegas residency in Summer 2023, and will be featured in the upcoming WOW Presents Plus original series “Drag Race Live! Untucked” which is set to premiere in early 2024.

But you can next see her on screen when “Tongue Thai’d” — a “Hot Ones”-esque interview show with drag queens — returning to the WOW Presents Plus on Dec. 4.

Among her guests: “Drag Race” Season 15 winner Sasha Colby, Season 3 winner Raja, Lady Camden, Blu Hydrangea (who won Heals’ season of “U.K. vs. The World”, “Canada’s Drag Race” winner Priyanka, Season 12 winner Jaida Essence Hall, Jared Goldstein and Laganja Estranja.

“Since her turn as a cohost of ‘Drag Race Thailand,’ Pangina has gone around the world collecting appearances on ‘Drag Race’ the way Thanos collected Infinity Stones, wowing audiences and cementing her reputation as a global superstar,” World of Wonder cofounders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato said in a statement. “We are thrilled to welcome her back as the host of the much-anticipated and long-awaited ‘Drag Race Thailand’ Season 3, and in the meantime to see her heating things up on the second season of ‘Tongue Thai’d’ — only on WOW Presents Plus.”

Check out the “Tongue Thai’d” Season 2 preview below:

“Drag Race Thailand” and “Tongue Thai’d” Season 2 will be available to stream on WOW Presents Plus globally. “Tongue Thai’d” is produced by World of Wonder Productions, Inc., and “Drag Race Thailand” is produced in the Philippines by Fullhouse Asia Production Studios, Inc. in conjunction with World of Wonder Productions, Inc. Bailey and Barbato serve as executive producers on all series, joined by Tom Campbell and RuPaul Charles as executive producers on “Drag Race Thailand.”