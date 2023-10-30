Drake, Jennifer Lopez, and several other top recording artists have joined a list of performers who have signed an open letter urging President Joe Biden and Congress to push for a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas.

The Artists4Ceasefire open letter was sent to Biden and Congress last week in an effort to get the U.S. government to convince both parties to agree to de-escalate hostilities in the region after weeks of fighting.

“We come together as artists and advocates, but most importantly as human beings witnessing the devastating loss of lives and unfolding horrors in Israel and Palestine,” reads the letter.

The plea continued, “We ask that, as President of the United States, you and the US Congress call for an immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza and Israel before another life is lost.”

“Beyond our pain and mourning for all of the people there and their loved ones around the world we are motivated by an unbending will to stand for our common humanity. We stand for freedom, justice, dignity and peace for all people – and a deep desire to stop more bloodshed,” the open letter said.

Many performers, actors, and recording artists have signed on including Ben Affleck, Cate Blanchett, Bradley Cooper, Dua Lipa, Florence Pugh, Wanda Sykes, and many more.

The latest round of violence in the Middle East started on Oct. 7 when Hamas terrorists poured into Israel from the Gaza Strip, killing more than 1,400 Israeli civilians and taking more than 200 hostages. Since then, Israel has launched hundreds of retaliatory strikes into the Gaza Strip, pummeling the Hamas territory, with the goal of annihilating the terrorist organization.