Hollywood celebs Joaquin Phoenix, Quinta Brunson, Jon Stewart and more have urged President Joe Biden to demand a ceasefire in a joint statement as the war between Israel and Palestine continues.

The letter was signed by 58 people, a group that also included Cate Blanchett, Mahershala Ali, Riz Ahmed, Ramy Youssef and Kristen Stewart.

“We ask that, as President of the United States, you call for an immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza and Israel before another life is lost. More than 5,000 people have been killed in the last week and a half – a number any person of conscience knows is catastrophic. We believe all life is sacred, no matter faith or ethnicity and we condemn the killing of Palestinian and Israeli civilians,” the letter, which was published by the organization Artists 4 Ceasefire on Friday, read.

It continued: “We urge your administration, and all world leaders, to honor all of the lives in the Holy Land and call for and facilitate a ceasefire without delay – an end to the bombing of Gaza, and the safe release of hostages.”

In the statement, a UNICEF spokesperson James Elder shared details about the deaths, injuries and overall tragedies taking place in Gaza.

“Children and families in Gaza have practically run out of food, water, electricity, medicine and safe access to hospitals, following days of air strikes and cuts to all supply routes,” Elder said “Gaza’s sole power plant ran out of fuel Wednesday afternoon, shutting down electricity, water and wastewater treatment. Most residents can no longer get drinking water from service providers or household water through pipelines.”

The group statement came less than a week after Hollywood celebs, including Jerry Seinfeld, Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Pine and others sent their own combined statement on Oct. 12 expressing their support for Israel. On Tuesday, about 300 to 400 protestors marched from the National Mall to the U.S. Capitol for a rally that began inside the Cannon Office Building on Capitol Hill to speak out against the war in Gaza. The event was orchestrated by Jewish Voice for Peace, and it began at around 2:30 p.m. ET.

The group, which describes itself as the “largest Jewish anti-Zionist organization in the world,” came together to protest the Israel-Hamas war. Per ABC News, Capitol Police arrested more than 300 people during the demonstration.

This is also comes just a day after “Outlander” star Sam Heughan walked back his involvement in a joint letter issued by celebrities.

“I believed it was a simple call for PEACE…it wasn’t,” Heughan wrote in a tweet on Thursday. “I condemn violence in any form. I stand against terrorism and evil and am heartbroken and appalled by the recent horrific actions by Hamas. It’s haunting to the core, my heart goes out to all affected.”

Read the full from message Phoenix, Brunson and the 56 other signees below.

Dear President Biden,

We come together as artists and advocates, but most importantly as human beings witnessing the devastating loss of lives and unfolding horrors in Israel and Palestine.

We ask that, as President of the United States, you call for an immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza and Israel before another life is lost. More than 5,000 people have been killed in the last week and a half – a number any person of conscience knows is catastrophic. We believe all life is sacred, no matter faith or ethnicity and we condemn the killing of Palestinian and Israeli civilians.

We urge your administration, and all world leaders, to honor all of the lives in the Holy Land and call for and facilitate a ceasefire without delay – an end to the bombing of Gaza, and the safe release of hostages. Half of Gaza’s two million residents are children, and more than two thirds are refugees and their descendants being forced to flee their homes. Humanitarian aid must be allowed to reach them.