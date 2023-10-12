Gal Gadot, Jerry Seinfeld, Jamie Lee Curtis and More than 700 Others Release Joint Statement Supporting Israel

There are a total of more than 700 celebrities and entertainment executives that have signed on to an open letter that condemns Hamas and calls for the return of hostages.

Among the stars signing on to a joint letter in support of Israel are Gal Gadot, Jerry Seinfeld, Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Pine, Mayim Bialik, Liev Schreiber, Amy Schumer, Mark Hamill, Michael Douglas, Zachary Levi, Andy Garcia, George Lopez, Jason Alexander and Phil Rosenthal.

Mega-producers Greg Berlanti and Ryan Murphy were also among the signees, as well as directors Antoine Fuqua and Eli Roth.

The letter was released by industry nonprofit Creative Community For Peace, which was founded by entertainment executives. It calls for the entertainment business as a whole to speak out against Hamas, to support Israel, to not share misinformation about the war and for its members to use their power to urge Hamas to return hostages to their families.

“In the aftermath of the barbaric killing of more than 1,200 Israelis, we in the Hollywood community and around the world must stand with Israel as it defends itself against a terrorist regime in Gaza that seeks Israel’s destruction,” Saban Entertainment founder Haim Saban said in a statement.

“The statement is the first of its kind – a call from the entertainment industry unequivocally voicing support for Israel and condemning Hamas’ terrorism,” the nonprofit said in a statement about the letter.

It joins statements from throughout the industry in support of Israel since the recent attacks on the nation by Hamas, leaving more than a thousand dead. More than a thousand Gaza residents have been killed in retaliatory airstrikes by Israel. Thousands more on both sides have been injured.

Read the full open letter below:

“The nightmare that Israelis have feared for decades became a reality as Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israeli cities and towns.

“Under the cover of thousands of rockets fired indiscriminately into civilian populations, Hamas murdered and kidnapped innocent men, women, and children. They kidnapped and murdered infants and the elderly. They raped women and mutilated their bodies. They paraded their bodies through the streets and on social media, and cowardly attacked the Supernova Music Festival – bringing death and destruction to an event celebrating friendship and love.

“This is terrorism. This is evil. There is no justification or rationalization for Hamas’ actions. These are barbaric acts of terrorism that must be called out by everyone. They are a terrorist organization whose leaders call for the murder of Jews everywhere.

“CCFP calls on our friends and colleagues in the entertainment industry to speak out forcefully against Hamas and do whatever is in their power to urge the terrorist organization to return the innocent hostages to their families.

“As Israel takes the necessary steps to defend its citizens in the coming days and weeks, social media will be overrun by an orchestrated misinformation campaign spearheaded by Iran. We urge everyone to remember the horrific images that came out of Israel and to not amplify or fall for their propaganda.

“Our thoughts are with all those experiencing unfathomable levels of fear and violence, and we hope for the day when Israelis and Palestinians can live side by side in peace.”

Notable signees to the letter include:

Haim Saban, Chairman and CEO, Saban Capital Group

Gal Gadot, Actress, Producer

Jerry Seinfeld, Actor/Comedian

Irving Azoff, CEO/Chairman, Full Stop Management

Bryan Lourd, CEO, CAA

Richard Lovett, Co-Chairman, CAA

Michael Douglas, Actor

Aaron Bay-Schuck, CEO/Co-Chairman Warner Records

Liev Schreiber, Actor

Chris Pine, Actor

Amy Schumer, Actres

Jamie Lee Curtis, Actress

Mayim Bialik, Actor

Debra Messing, Actress

Jody Gerson Chairman and CEO, Universal Music Publishing

Ziggy Marley, Artist

Mark Hamill, Actor

Jenji Kohan, Writer and Producer

Ryan Murphy, Showrunner

Zachary Levi, Actor

Sharon Osbourne, Manager, On-Air Talent

Julian Edelman, Co-Founder, Coast Productions

Jim Berkus, Chairman of the Board of Directors, UTA

Greg Berlanti, Writer/Director/Producer

Andy Garcia, Actor

Tracey-Ann Oberman, Actress

Howie Mandel, Entertainer

Eli Roth, Director

Antoine Fuqua, Producer/Director

Phil Rosenthal, Actor/Producer

George Lopez, Entertainer

Ynon Kreiz, Chairman and CEO, Mattel, Inc.

Dana Goldberg, Skydance, Chief Creative Officer

Gail Berman, Producer

Sherry Lansing, Former CEO of Paramount Pictures

Rick Rosen, Co-Founder, Endeavor

Josh Greenstein, President Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group

Rick Yorn, Co-Founder, LBI Entertainment

Kevin Yorn, Founder & Managing Partner, Yorn Levine Entertainment Law Firm

Ben Silverman, Chairman & Co-CEO, Propagate Content

Jason Alexander, Actor

Nina Tassler, CEO, Tassler, Inc.

Jacqueline Saturn, President, Virgin Music

David Renzer, Former CEO/Chairman Universal Music Publishing

Modi Wiczyk, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, MRC

Zach Katz, President and COO, FaZe Clan

David Levy, Partner, WME

Neil Blair, Partner, The Blair Partnership

Chuck Liddell, MMA Fighter

Diane Warren, Songwriter

You can see the full list of signees here.