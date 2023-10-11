Hollywood Studios and Agencies Denounce ‘Unthinkable Evil’ of Hamas Terror Attacks in Israel: ‘Shocked and Saddened’

In the aftermath of the Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel on Saturday, Hollywood studios and agencies began sharing company-wide memos and social media statements this week to address the crisis in the Middle East.

Uniformly denouncing the “unthinkable evil” enacted by Hamas after the militant group killed at least 900 Israeli civilians and took dozens more hostage, including at least 11 Americans, many in Hollywood expressed they were “shocked and saddened by the horrific events,” that they supported Israel against terrorism and in some cases that they pledged donations to aid those impacted by the ongoing violence.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said in a memo to staff Tuesday that he is “deeply shocked and saddened by the horrific events in Israel,” and that they are “one of the deadliest in Jewish history since the Holocaust.”

“The terrorist attacks by Hamas on innocent men, women, children and babies have been unimaginable, abhorrent and inexcusable. Many have lost their lives and others have been taken hostage and remain unaccounted for,” the executive said in the internal memo, received by TheWrap. “Our hearts break for all those whose lives have been irrevocably and senselessly impacted by these vile acts of terror. Our company’s founders believed it was their duty to shed light on injustice in the world.”

The executive said that he shares the founders’ commitment “to telling the stories that need to be told,” and he applauded the work of the journalists at Warner Bros. Discovery while reporting on the conflict.

“In defining moments like these, where unthinkable evil is clearly on display, we are especially grateful for the dedication and courage of our CNN and TVN news colleagues who are on the ground in harm’s way reporting on the events in the region and bearing witness for the world and for history,” he said.

Zaslav concluded the memo by encouraging any employee interested in supporting those affected by the conflict to “consult the curated list of relief partners” outlined in a separate memo sent by WBD’s chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer Asif Sadiq and, “where eligible, take advantage of the company’s matching gift program on Benevity.”

Elsewhere, Lionsgate’s human resources department issued an internal note to staff on Monday, which was also received by TheWrap. They wrote that the company was “shocked and saddened by the terrorist attack on Israel this weekend and the killing of hundreds of innocent men, women and children with hundreds more taken hostage.”

“These horrific events impact employees in different ways across a wide range of identities, backgrounds and lived experiences,” the note continued. “For People Leaders, this is a time to be mindful of the impact that current events may have on your team.”

For employees looking to support those affected, Lionsgate said they will match those interested up to $1,000 per fiscal year per employee, with a minimum donation amount of $25. Lionsgate added that it has made its own corporate donation to the American Jewish Committee for humanitarian assistance.

Then, on Wednesday evening, Paramount Global issued its own public statement on social media, saying that they condemn the terrorist attacks by Hamas.

“We stand with the people of Israel and the global Jewish community. We stand with all the innocent lives impacted. We stand with the children who deserve to be children. We stand united against all acts of terror and hate,” the Paramount statement read. “To help, join us in supporting the following organizations: Magen David Adom, UJA-Federation of New York, NATAL, Save the Children.”

In public social media posts on X and LinkedIn on Monday, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said that the attacks against civilians in Israel are “shocking and painful to watch.”

“I have been in touch with our teammates there to make sure we do everything we can to help support their family’s and their safety, and to assist however we can in this very difficult time,” he said. “We’re also in close contact with our humanitarian relief partners on the ground and will be supporting their efforts. Hoping that peace arrives as soon as possible.”

On the agency side, Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel condemned the Hamas attacks in Israel as “one of the worst pogroms in history” while speaking at the Bloomberg Screentime conference in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

“It’s not the same as 9/11, but I had that same feeling,” he said.

William Morris Endeavor said in its own social media post Tuesday that it would support medical workers, first responders and critical organizations assisting victims in light of the “horrendous acts of violence and terrorism targeting Israel.”

The talent agency said they are matching employee donations to American Friends of Magen David Adom (Red Star of David), CARE (Cooperative for Assistance and Relief Everywhere), IsraAID, Palestine Children’s Relief Fund, The Palestine Red Crescent Society and United Hatzalah.

Also on Instagram, United Talent Agency said Tuesday that it “stands with the people of Israel and against terrorism” and that they “pray for the safe return of hostages and the lives of all the innocent people of the region.”

Creative Artists Agency said Tuesday that it “stands with the people of Israel, the Jewish community and all innocent victims in the face of horrific acts of terrorism.”

“For those with family, friends or loved ones living in or connected to Israel and the region, our thoughts are with you,” the post continued. “We wish for peace for all people.”

The company encouraged its followers on social media to support humanitarian organizations working to provide aid and relief resources, including American Friends of Magen David Adom (Red Star of David), American Committee for Shaare Zedek Medical Center, British Red Cross, The International Rescue Committee and UJA Federation of New York.

This is an updating list. More to come…