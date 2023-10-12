You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Click here to subscribe.

Spyglass Media Group founder Gary Barber, Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz and a group of other leaders in the entertainment industry denounced the “brutal attacks” by Hamas in Israel in a joint statement Thursday received exclusively by TheWrap.

“We denounce the brutal attacks by Hamas in Israel. These atrocities will have a devastating impact on future generations,” the statement read. “We unequivocally stand in solidarity with Israel in the global fight against terrorism. Am Yisrael Chai.”

Other signatories of the statement include Lawrence Bender, Jim Berkus, Roger Birnbaum, Jonathan Glickman, Jason Hirschhorn, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Brian Robbins, Eli Roth, Haim Saban, Chris Silbermann, Ben Silverman, Modi Wiczyk and Rick Yorn.

The joint statement follows several statements, both internally and externally, from companies including Warner Bros. Discovery, Lionsgate, Paramount Global, NBCUniversal parent Comcast and talent agencies William Morris Endeavor, Creative Artists Agency and United Talent Agency.

Following the attacks, Israel’s film and television industry shut down production and closed movie theaters.

The militant group has killed over 1,000 Israeli civilians and took dozens more hostage, including at least 11 Americans, since the attacks began on Saturday.