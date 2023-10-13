Comcast Commits $2 Million to Humanitarian Efforts in Israel

Comcast has pledged $2 million to aid humanitarian efforts in Israel and the Middle East.

The donation will give $1.5 million immediately to Save the Children Federation Inc., Doctors Without Borders, Direct Relief, and American Friends of Magen David Adom.

The NBCUniversal parent will also donate up to $500,00 for all employee donations to the organizations in addition to contributions previously made through its matching gift program.

“We are horrified and deeply saddened by the brutal attack on Israel. Our hearts go out to the families who have lost their loved ones through unspeakable acts of terrorism and the devastation of war,” Comcast CEO Brian Roberts and president Mike Cavanagh said in a note to employees on Tuesday. “As these catastrophic events unfold, we are so grateful for the tireless dedication and bravery of our NBC and Sky news colleagues who are on the ground risking their lives to shine a light on this terrible conflict.”

In addition to Comcast, Disney pledged $2 million to humanitarian groups working in Israel, with $1 million going to Magen David Adom. The other $1 million being split between “other nonprofit organizations working in the region, particularly those with a focus on providing aid to children,” the company said.

In a Thursday memo sent to members of Disney’s Shalom business employee resource group, CEO Bob Iger expressed his “shock and sadness” about the “horrific terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas in Israel.”

“I know that many of you have loved ones in Israel, and I cannot imagine how terrifying the last few days have been seeing the brutality unfold. My heart goes out to the victims, their families, and all of the innocent people whose lives have been torn apart by this unspeakable violence. I speak for myself and for the entire company in condemning these attacks, the hate that motivated them, and

all acts of terrorism,” the memo states. “I know that in times like these it can be easy to be overcome with despair. I feel it too, along with a profound sense of outrage, but please know that you are not alone. May the memories of loved ones lost be a comfort to us all, and may peace and love always triumph over violence and hate. Sending strength to you all and please take care of yourselves.”

Disney’s chief human resources officer Sonia Coleman also issued a companywide notification on Tuesday, calling the attacks targeting Jewish people in Israel “horrifying and heartbreaking.”

“We as a company condemn hate, violence, and terrorism of any kind. Our hearts are with the victims of these attacks, their families, and all those affected by this war,” Colman added. “The safety of our employees in the region remains our top priority. All are presently safe and accounted for, and we will continue to work toward their continued safety and offer support to ensure their well-being. This is a moment for us all to come together and support one another.”

In addition to Comcast and Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, Lionsgate, Paramount Global and talent agencies William Morris Endeavor, United Talent Agency and CAA have all issued statements about the violence in the Middle East.

Additionally, Endeavor Group Holdings CEO Ari Emanuel and Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos also addressed the topic during Bloomberg’s Screentime conference, while a group of entertainment leaders that included Gary Barber, Ynon Kreiz, Jeffrey Katzenberg and more issued their own joint statement.

A group of 700 celebrities and entertainment executives including Gal Gadot, Jerry Seinfeld and Jamie Lee Crutis also issued a separate open letter condemning Hamas and calling for the return of hostages.

According to an update from the Gaza Ministry of Health on Friday, a total of 1,799 Palestinians have died and 7,388 have been wounded since the conflict began. On Thursday, Israel said hat 1,300 people were killed during rocket attacks and raids, with more than 3,000 people who are wounded. The United Nations noted on Thursday that 12 of its workers had been killed in the fighting in Gaza since Saturday.