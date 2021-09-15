Gender-Swapped ‘Drop Dead Diva’ Reboot ‘Drop Dead Dave’ From Series Creator in the Works at CBS

A reboot of “Drop Dead Diva” with a gender-swapped premise is in the works at CBS from the original series’ creator, Josh Berman, TheWrap has learned.

Written by Berman, the potential series based on the now-ended Lifetime drama, titled “Drop Dead Dave,” follows shallow, entitled, Gen Z lawyer Dave, who dies in a freak accident and has his soul transferred into the body of Rita, a successful but complicated Gen X attorney, forcing Dave to live as a woman and navigate an entirely new perspective on life, love and identity.

Lifetime’s original “Drop Dead Diva” followed Deb, a vain model who dies in a freak accident and has her soul shift into the body of whip-smart, plus-sized lawyer, Jane (played by Brooke Elliot). The show had a six-season run from 2008-2014, during which it was briefly canceled following its fourth season before being revived due to high ratings and fan outcry.

So “Drop Dead Dave” would retain a woman as its lead, but swap the gender of the person who is inhabiting that woman’s body to that of a man rather than another woman.

Per Deadline, which first reported news of “Drop Dead Dave,” “Whereas ‘Drop Dead Diva’ focused on deconstructing the beauty myth and reinforcing body positivity” the new project “will tackle sexual politics as well as gender identity in modern times.”

The hourlong CBS drama “Drop Dead Dave” would be executive produced by Berman and “Drop Dead Diva” director-producer Jamie Babbit, who will also direct the pilot, as well as Jennifer Robinson for Berman’s banner, Osprey Productions. The project hails from “Drop Dead Diva” studio Sony Pictures Television, where Osprey has an overall deal.

During its run, Lifetime’s “Drop Dead Diva” was nominated for multiple GLAAD Media Awards and won two. It was also nominated for Prism Awards and Image Awards.