"Dune" fans are in luck: production on the sequel to the sci-fi epic is already underway. While the film is slated for a Nov. 17, 2023 worldwide release, "Dune: Part Two" will bring a larger role for Zendaya, along with several new cast members, including "Elvis" star Austin Butler, Christopher Walken and Florence Pugh.
If you're awaiting the next adaptation of Frank Herbert’s acclaimed bestseller, check out our cast and character guide for "Dune: Part Two" below.
Warner Bros.
Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides
Timothée Chalamet returns as protagonist Paul Atreides, who will unite with Chani and the Fremen while seeking revenge against those who destroyed his family. Chalamet has previously starred in "Call Me by Your Name" and "Beautiful Boy," with other notable roles in "Don't Look Up," "Lady Bird" and "Little Women."
Warner Bros.
Zendaya as Chani
Zendaya reprises her role as Chani, a member of the Fremen who teams up with Paul. The second film promises a larger role for Zendaya as her romance with Paul deepens. The Emmy-award winner stars in "Euphoria," "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "The Greatest Showman."
Warner Bros.
Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica Atreides
Rebecca Ferguson reunites with Chalamet as his mother, Lady Jessica Atreides. She is also a member of the mysterious sisterhood, the Bene Gesserit. Ferguson can be seen in the "Mission: Impossible" films, "The Greatest Showman" and "The Girl on the Train."
Warner Bros.
Javier Bardem as Stilgar
Javier Bardem returns as Stilgar, a member of the Fremen and a fierce warrior who seeks to protect his people and their culture. The Oscar-winner has notable roles in "Skyfall," "No Country for Old Men" and "The Sea Inside."
Getty Images
Christopher Walken as the Emperor
Christopher Walken takes on the role of the Emperor in "Dune: Part Two." The acclaimed actor is known for his roles in a slew of classics, including "Catch Me If You Can," "Hairspray" and "The Deer Hunter." He recently played Burt in the Apple series "Severance."
Disney+/Marvel Studios
Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan
Florench Pugh joins the sequel's cast as Princess Irulan, the Daughter of the Emperor. Pugh co-stars alongside Chalamet in "Little Women" and can be seen in "Midsommar," "Hawkeye" and "Black Widow."
Warner Bros.
Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen
Stellan Skarsgård will return as the film's antagonist, Baron Harkonnen, in the sci-fi epic's sequel. Aside from "Dune," you might recognize Skarsgård from "Thor," "Mamma Mia!," "Chernobyl" and "Good Will Hunting."
Getty Images
Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha
Austin Butler joins the "Dune: Part Two" cast as Feyd-Rautha, the evil nephew of Harkonnen. Though "Elvis" put him on the map, Butler has had roles in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," "The Carrie Diaries" and "Zoey 101."
Warner Bros.
Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck
Josh Brolin returns to the "Dune" ensemble as Gurney Halleck, the Duke's Warmaster who has watched over Paul since he was a child. Brolin is known for his roles in the "Avengers" series and "Outer Range," and acted alongside Bardem in "No Country for Old Men."