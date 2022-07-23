After a sequel to “Dune” was greenlit in Oct. 2021, sci-fi fans will be pleased to know that production has officially begun this month. “Dune 2,” which follows Paul as he continues his training under the guidance of the Fremen, has teased a larger role for Zendaya and several new cast members.

Here’s everything we know so far about the sequel to the sci-fi epic:

Paul’s romance with Chani will be a larger part of the film

According to the film’s logline, Paul will deepen his relationship with Chani (Zendaya) and face challenges that force him to reassess his priorities.

“This follow-up film explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family,” the logline reads, “Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.”

“Dune 2” will stay true to the novel’s storyline

The sequel will continue the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s acclaimed bestseller, “Dune,” following a screenplay co-written by Villeneuve and Jon Spaihts based on the novel.

The film’s cast has expanded

While stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson and Javier Bardem will return for “Dune: Part Two,” (the film’s official title) new cast members include Austin Butler, Christopher Walken, Florence Pugh, Léa Seydoux and Souheila Yacoub. Butler will Feyd Rautha and Walken will play the Emperor.

Denis Villeneuve will return as director

Villeneuve will return to direct the sequel to “Dune.” Other returning crew includes composer Hans Zimmer, Oscar-winning director of photography Greig Fraser, costume designer Jacqueline West, makeup, hair and prosthetic designer, Donald Mowat, production designer Patrice Vermette, editor Joe Walker, visual effects supervisor Paul Lambert and special effects supervisor Gerd Nefzer.

Filming began in July

“Dune: Part Two” began filming on location in Budapest, Abu Dhabi, Jordan and Italy in July.

Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures

We should expect a Fall 2023 release date

Right now, the film is slated for a November 17, 2023 worldwide release.