Souheila Yacoub to Play Shishakli in ‘Dune: Part Two’

Souheila Yacoub is set to play Shishakli in “Dune: Part Two,” the follow-up to 2021’s Oscar-winning sci-fi epic, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

In the “Dune” novels, Shishakli is described as the squad leader of Fedaykin.

Denis Villeneuve will return to adapt the second half of Frank Herbert’s novel for the Legendary and Warner Bros. film, with Jon Spaihts returning to co-write the screenplay. Other newcomers to the cast include Florence Pugh, who will play the Emperor’s daughter Princess Irulan, Austin Butler as House Harkonnen member Feyd-Rautha, Christopher Walken as the devious Emperor Shaddam IV, and Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot.

Pre-production is underway ahead of an October 2023 release.

“Dune” won six Oscars during the 2022 ceremony, and brought Best Picture, Directing and Adapted Screenplay nominations for Villeneuve. With a global box office total of $400 million, it is also Villeneuve’s highest grossing film.

Yacoub’s credits include Gaspar Noé’s “Climax,” Yassine Qnia’s “De Bas Etages” and Anaïs Volpé’s “The Braves,” which were all selected at the Cannes Film Festival. She also starred in Philippe Garrel’s “The Salt of Tears” which premiered at the Berlinale. She was one of the leads in the high profile drama series “Les Sauvages” directed by Rebecca Zlotowski and in the Arte/Hulu epic war series “No Man’s Land” directed by Oded Ruskin.

She is repped by Laura Meerson at Agence Adequat.

