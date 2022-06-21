Léa Seydoux in Talks to Play Lady Margot in ‘Dune: Part Two’

Léa Seydoux is in talks to play Lady Margot in “Dune: Part Two,” the follow-up to last year’s Oscar-winning sci-fi epic, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

In the “Dune” novels, Lady Margot is described as being a long-standing servant of the Sisterhood.

Denis Villeneuve will return to adapt the second half of Frank Herbert’s novel, with Jon Spaihts returning to co-write the screenplay. Other newcomers to the cast include Florence Pugh, who will play the Emperor’s daughter Princess Irulan, Austin Butler as House Harkonnen member Feyd-Rautha and Christopher Walken will play the devious Emperor Shaddam IV.

Pre-production is underway ahead of an October 2023 release.

“Dune” won six Oscars this year along with Best Picture, Directing and Adapted Screenplay nominations for Villeneuve. With a global box office total of $400 million, it is also Villeneuve’s highest grossing film in his career.

Seydoux was most recently seen in David Cronenberg’s “Crimes of the Future” and Mia Hansen “Love’s One Fine Morning.” Other credits include playing the love interest in Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond in “No Time to Die.”

Seydoux is repped by Agence Adquat and UTA.

Deadline first reported the news.

Legendary had no comment.