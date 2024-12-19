‘Dune: Prophecy’ Renewed for Season 2 at HBO

“Dune: Prophecy” has secured a renewal for a second season ahead of the HBO drama’s Season 1 finale.

The prequel series, which is inspired by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson’s novel “Sisterhood of Dune” and co-produced with Legendary Television, takes place 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides. It follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit.

“Dune: Prophecy” stars Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Camilla Beeput, Jihae, Tabu, Charithra Chandran, Jessica Barden, Emma Canning, Yerin Ha and Barbara Marten.

The show is executive produced by Alison Schapker, who serves as showrunner, Diane Ademu-John, who co-developed the series, and Anna Foerster, who directed multiple episodes including the premiere. Other EPs include Herbert, Byron Meritt and Kim Herbert of the Frank Herbert estate, Jordan Goldberg, Mark Tobey, John Cameron, Matthew King, Scott Z. Burns and Jon Spaihts.

Across Max territories, the first episode of “Dune: Prophecy” has amassed approximately 15 million viewers.

“’Dune: Prophecy’ has captivated audiences around the globe thanks to the visionary leadership of showrunner and executive producer Alison Schapker, who will continue to guide this grand tale of truth and power,” Max original programming ahead Sarah Aubrey said in a Thursday statement. “We are incredibly grateful to our partners at Legendary and to our extraordinary cast and crew for their service to the Imperium. We’re excited to collaborate with this team again to see what they have in store.”

“This new season will allow us to continue building out the groundbreaking, epic ‘Dune’ franchise that has captivated audiences worldwide across its installments,” Legendary TV president Jason Clodfelter added. “We look forward to continuing our incredible partnership with HBO and are thrilled for Alison Schapker, her team, and the cast and crew who have worked so passionately to bring this world-class source material from Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson to life.”

The “Dune: Prophecy” Season 1 finale airs Sunday on HBO and Max.