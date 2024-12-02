Max Scores Another Streaming Hit With ‘Dune: Prophecy’ | Chart

Across the second half of 2024, Max/HBO has dominated Samba TV’s Weekly Wrap Report streaming chart thanks to two massive hits, “House of the Dragon” and “The Penguin.” Both of those series topped the chart for the entirety of their eight episode seasons, and then some. Incredibly, both “Dragon” and “Penguin” were the most-watched streaming shows in the weeks after their finale, giving them each nine week runs.

All of this is to set up the fact that Max possibly has its third runaway hit of 2024 with “Dune: Prophecy.” The sci-fi series is a spinoff of the massively popular “Dune” films that ruled the box office over the past several years.