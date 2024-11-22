‘The Penguin’ Rules the Streaming Roost, Holds Off Taylor Sheridan on Streaming Top 10 | Chart

Last week, the final episode of Max/HBO’s limited series “The Penguin” topped Samba TV’s Weekly Wrap Report streaming chart for the eighth consecutive week, a run that lasted the entirety of the series.

This week, “The Penguin” proves just how massive of a streaming success story it truly is by topping the chart yet again — this time in a week in which it did not air a new episode (something that another Max/HBO series, “House of the Dragon” did this summer). Even more impressive is that “The Penguin” did this against stiff competition in the form of a series finale from one of the biggest names in TV and a box office juggernaut that was just added to streaming.

The Wrap Report provides an exclusive first look at the most watched movies and TV series from the past week across both streaming and linear television sourced from viewership trends collected from Samba TV’s panel of more than 3 million households, balanced to the U.S.