‘The Penguin’ Held No. 1 on Streaming Top 10 for Its Entire Run | Chart

It’s no question that the Max/HBO series “The Penguin” is one of streaming’s breakout hits of the year with the series now earning its eighth straight week at No. 1.

Let’s dig into the components driving its massive viewership. It’s a grim, violent series set in Batman’s home turf of Gotham City (yet the masked superhero never appears). Its protagonist is actually a villain, the mobster on the come-up named Oswald Cobb, aka the Penguin, who shows himself to be a murderous, vengeful monster of a man bent on taking over the city’s drug trade by any means necessary. And the actor playing Cobb, Colin Farrell, is rendered unrecognizable beneath heavy prosthetics and makeup.