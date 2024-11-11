Dwayne Johnson Admits to Peeing in Bottles, Being Late to Set of ‘Red One’

Dwayne Johnson admitted to peeing in bottles and being late to set while working on “Red One,” over six months after TheWrap first broke the story.

In an interview with GQ out Monday, Johnson backed exclusive reporting from TheWrap back in April that he’d made waves on the Amazon set of the upcoming Christmas movie by urinating in bottles and being chronically late.

“I pee in a bottle,” he said. “Yeah. That happens.”

According to TheWrap’s reporting, insiders said Johnson opted to use water bottles over public bathrooms if he needed to go — he also didn’t throw away those bottles when he was done.

“On set, away from his trailer, if he needs to pee, he doesn’t go to the public bathroom,” one insider who knows the movie star well told TheWrap. “He pees in a Voss water bottle and his team or a PA has to dispose of it.”

On Monday, Johnson also admitted to the chronic tardiness, though he tried to pull it back by saying it wasn’t nearly as intense as reported.

“Yeah, that happens too,” he said. “But not that amount, by the way. That was a bananas amount. That’s crazy. Ridiculous.”

Chris Evans, who co-stars with Johnson in “Red One,” added in the GQ article that Johnson’s lateness was often due to his time in the gym and attempts were made to work that information into the schedule. As such, his being late was actually him showing up when he was scheduled to arrive — just later than others.

However, additional insiders told TheWrap back in April that the star’s lateness on the “Red One” set made for a consistent headache and scheduling nightmare. One added that when Johnson was a no-show, the crew had to shoot around him.

“The only thing Dwayne was consistent at was being chronically late,” one “Red One” insider said, while another added, “Dwayne truly doesn’t give a f–k.”

For Johnson, though, he said owning up to what he’s done and taking accountability matters to him at the end of the day. “I’ve said a thousand times: ‘Hey, I’m here. Come and ask me. And I’ll tell you the truth,’” he shared.

“Red One” hits theaters on Friday.