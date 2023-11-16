Netflix has revitalized Grauman’s historic Egyptian Theatre with a $70 million renovation that speaks to the belief that everything old is new again.

The movie house on Hollywood Boulevard dates back to 1922, when it premiered Douglas Fairbanks’ “The Adventures of Robin Hood.” It also launched Cecil B. DeMille’s “The Ten Commandments” in 1923 and Charlie Chaplin’s “The Gold Rush” in 1925.

The theater, which now seats 516 people, had been closed for several years before Netflix acquired it in 2020. It debuted in renovated form last Thursday with the premiere of David Fincher’s “The Killer.”

Here’s a sample of looks from the renovated movie house. All photos courtesy of Netflix.