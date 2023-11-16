Egyptian Theatre: Netflix Pulls Back Curtain on Restored Hollywood Gem | Photos

The streamer bought the historic building in 2020 and spent $70 million and three years renovating it to showcase its own films

Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix has revitalized Grauman’s historic Egyptian Theatre with a $70 million renovation that speaks to the belief that everything old is new again.

The movie house on Hollywood Boulevard dates back to 1922, when it premiered Douglas Fairbanks’ “The Adventures of Robin Hood.” It also launched Cecil B. DeMille’s “The Ten Commandments” in 1923 and Charlie Chaplin’s “The Gold Rush” in 1925.

The theater, which now seats 516 people, had been closed for several years before Netflix acquired it in 2020. It debuted in renovated form last Thursday with the premiere of David Fincher’s “The Killer.”

Here’s a sample of looks from the renovated movie house. All photos courtesy of Netflix.

Jeremy Bailey

Bailey dove head-first into coverage of the entertainment industry when he joined TheWrap in 2021 after a longtime career in sports journalism. He previously served as a news editor at ESPN, where he worked on a variety of platforms, including ESPN.com, “SportsCenter” and “The Jump.” Jeremy cut his teeth on the sports desk of The…

Comments

One response to “Egyptian Theatre: Netflix Pulls Back Curtain on Restored Hollywood Gem | Photos”

  1. cadavra Avatar
    cadavra

    Correction: The Fairbanks film is simply titled “Robin Hood.” “The Adventures of…” is the Errol Flynn version.

    Reply

