Billionaire philanthropist Eli Broad, a major figure in the Los Angeles art world and a large scale donor to numerous charitable and civic causes, died Friday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center where he was battling an unspecified illness. He was 87.

A spokes person for Eli and Edythe Broad Foundation confirmed the news to the New York Times.

Born in New York City in 1933, Broad’s family moved to Detroit when he was a child. He attended Michigan State University and became the youngest person in state history to be credentialed as a CPA, a record that held until 2010. He partnered with homebuilder Donald Kaufman in 1956 to form the Kaufman & Broad. The company relocated to Phoenix in 1960 and finally to Los Angeles in 1963, where Broad remained for the rest of his life.

The company became the first homebuilding outfit to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 1969; Broad stepped down as CEO of the company in 1974. During this period he became owner of the company that would become retirement savings giant SunAmerica. Through these endeavors Broad earned billions.

Broad and his wife Edythe became major figures in Los Angeles’ art and culture world beginning in the late 1970s. He was the founding chairman of the Museum of Contemporary Art and instrumental in establishing the museum. He was a life trustee of the Los Angeles County Museum, and over the decades donated millions to LA-area museums.

He also established the Broad museum, which opened in 2015.

More to come…