Elizabeth Hubbard, ‘As the World Turns’ Star, Dies at 89

Soap opera actress Elizabeth Hubbard, who dominated in the role of businesswoman Lucinda Walsh in CBS’ “As the World Turns,” died this weekend. She was 89.

Her son Jeremy Bennett confirmed the news in a Facebook post Monday.

“I’m sorry to say with a broken heart mi mum passed over the weekend,” the post reads. “Thank you for being an unmovable rock that guided me through life. I will try to honour your memory for as long as I live.”

Hubbard received eight Daytime Emmy nominations for her character on the soap opera, which told the fictional story of the wealthy Walsh and Stewart families, who live in Oakdale, Illinois.

The actress won two Daytime Emmys — on award for Best Actress in Daytime Drama For a Series in 1974 for the role of Dr. Althea Davis in “The Doctors” and the other for Outstanding Actress in a Daytime Drama Special in 1976 for her role as Edith Wilson in “First Ladies Diaries.”

