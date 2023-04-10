Julián Figueroa, a singer-songwriter and telenovela actor best known for his role as Leonardo Santos in Univision’s “Mi Camino Es Amarte,” has died at the age of 27.

“The National Association of Interpreters announces the sensitive death of the interpreter partner Julián Figueroa. Actor and singer, he has released several albums, including “Julián Figueroa y su banda”,” the National Association of Interpreters of Mexico confirmed in a tweet on Monday. “We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

La Asociación Nacional de Intérpretes comunica el sensible fallecimiento del socio intérprete Julián Figueroa.



Actor y cantante, ha lanzado varios álbumes, entre ellos “Julián Figueroa y su banda”.



A sus familiares y amigos les mandamos nuestras más sentidas condolencias. pic.twitter.com/tCwODrZk5j — ANDIMEXICO (@ANDIMexico) April 10, 2023

Born on May 2, 1995, Figueroa is the son of Grammy-winning Mexican singer Joan Sebastian and singer Maribel Guardia. According to Guardia, he was found dead in his home in Mexico City.

“I’m sorry to have to report the departure of my beloved son Julián Figueroa, who unfortunately was ahead of us in this plan. He was found unresponsive in his room tonight while I was in the theater. They called 911 and when the ambulance and the police found him already lifeless, without any trace of violence,” Guardia wrote in an Instagram post. “The medical part indicates that he died of an acute myocardial infarction and ventricular fibrillation.”

“I pray for understanding for the deep pain we are going through, I would like to talk to all the people who are trying to communicate, but I really don’t have the strength to do so yet,” she added. “I beg respect everyone for our privacy and the painful moment we spent. His funeral will be held privately, next to the people closest to him and who loved him the most…infinite thanks to all for your understanding.”

In his final Instagram post on April 8, Figueroa paid tribute to his late father, who died in 2015.

“How slowly 8 years have passed, since the day you left time tastes bitter. And people proclaim time has to fix everything, but it’s a vile lie every day it hurts more and without fear of hurting susceptibilities… here they go,” he wrote. ““Fans acclaim, ‘Long live the People’s Poet,’ but I don’t care, I just want my father. To hell with the Grammys, with fame and money, because the only I want is to hug you one more time. I love you dad and if your death hurts it’s because your life was very valuable to me.”

“I’m proud of Joan Sebastian’s career, of his accomplishments and the support of his fans,” he added. “But sometimes you have to stop pretending that everyone is honey on blemishes and recognize when we feel desolate by the death of someone we love, not to stay in sadness forever, but to accept the pain and get out of it.”

Figueroa portrayed his father on the 2016 TelevisaUnivision biopic series “Por Siempre Joan Sebastian.” His other acting credits include the short film “Secretos De Familia” in 2022 and two episodes of the TelevisaUnivision drama series “Como dice el dicho” in 2015 and 2016.