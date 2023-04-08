John Regan, Rolling Stones Bassist, Dies at 71

John Regan, the bass player who toured with Peter Frampton, Ace Frehley, The Rolling Stones, Billy Idol and David Bowe, has died.

His wife Cathy Merring-Regan confirmed the news in a statement that was posted by a family friend on Facebook.

“It is with the greatest sorrow and sadness that I let you all know John passed away this afternoon. So many people have posted messages of love and condolences on his phone,” the statement reads. “I am trying to figure out how to post on any of his fb pages. I appreciate all of your thoughts and prayers.”

Peter Frampton mourned the loss of Regan, writing on Twitter, “There might only be a handful, if that, of people who come into your world and truly enrich your life. I have lost one of my closest buddies. He certainly enriched my life because of the person and the great player he was. John Regan was the best of us.”

Alongside Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley, Regan recorded “Frehey’s Comet,” “Second Sighting” and “Trouble Walkin’” from 1984 to 1990.

Regan collaborated with Mick Jagger and David Bowie for the 1985 single “Dancing in the Street” and with the Rolling Stones for 1986’s “Winning Ugly.”

Regan co-founded the band Four by Fate in 2014, and they released their debut album “Relentless” in 2016.

He’s survived by his wife and their children Christopher and Jeness, as well as their grandchildren.