Elodie Yung Joins Fox Drama Pilot ‘The Cleaning Lady’ in Recasting

“Daredevil” alum steps in for Shannyn Sossamon

| April 6, 2020 @ 4:03 PM
Elodie Yung

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Elodie Yung has joined the cast of Fox’s drama pilot “The Cleaning Lady,” TheWrap has learned.

The “Daredevil” alum will star as Reyna Salonga in the drama, an adaptation of the Argentinean series of the same name. She will take over for Shannyn Sossamon, who was originally cast in the pilot earlier this year.

The series is described as “a darkly aspirational character drama about a whip-smart doctor who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her ailing son. But when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she refuses to be beaten down and marginalized. Instead, she becomes a cleaning lady for the mob and starts playing the game by her own rules.”

Also Read: 'Daredevil' Creator Drew Goddard Signs Overall Deal at 20th Century Fox TV

Yung’s character Reyna is “a whip-smart Cambodian doctor” who moves from the Philippines to the U.S. seeking medical treatment for her ailing son.

She joins previously announced cast members Adan Canto, Vincent Piazza and Ginger Gonzaga.

The drama hails from Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment. “The 100” alum Miranda Kwok is writer and executive producer, with “Queen Sugar’s” Melissa Carter set to serve as showrunner. Michael Offer will direct the pilot and executive produce alongside “Pretty Little Liars” star Shay Mitchell via her Amore & Vita Productions banner.

Yung previously starred on Netflix’s “Daredevil” and spinoff series “The Defenders” as Elektra Natchios. Her other credits include “Gods of Egypt,” “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” and “G.I. Joe 2: Retaliation.”

Deadline first reported the news of her casting.

