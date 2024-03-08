After Elon Musk’s Lawsuit, No More Illusions About OpenAI

The company’s promise of openness didn’t extend far beyond the name. It was a recruiting tactic

robot with Elon Musk
Elon Musk’s lawsuit against OpenAI may not succeed in court, but it’s already peeling away the mythology around the world’s leading AI research house. 

The open part of OpenAI, we learned this week, was more of a recruiting tactic than a dedication to open source. And no matter how far its technology advances, OpenAI will always have an incentive to present its research as something close to artificial general intelligence, but not quite there. 

Indeed, as the two parties exchange fire, Musk may well succeed in portraying OpenAI’s true nature as a for-profit, Microsoft subsidiary. All the while, the public will gain invaluable insights into OpenAI’s founding and evolution.

Alex Kantrowitz is a WrapPRO contributor. He’s the founder of Big Technology, a free newsletter and podcast about Big Tech and society. He’s also the author of “Always Day One: How the Tech Titans Plan to Stay on Top Forever” and a contributor at CNBC.

