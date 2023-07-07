Office with a View of Elsa Ramo (Photo credit: TheWrap, Dennis Trantham/Westside Studio)

For Hollywood Attorney Elsa Ramo, ‘Creative’ Dealmaking and ‘Courage’ Are Key

by | July 7, 2023 @ 11:17 AM

Office With a View: The managing partner of Ramo Law PC revealed how she went from a backlot attorney to representing the industry’s biggest names

Right after Elsa Ramo, managing partner of Ramo Law PC, graduated law school, she made an “unconventional” decision. Instead of working for an established firm, she set up a trailer on the Universal Studios backlot in the summer of 2005.

Her business cards may have come from Kinko’s and she may have had to use the bathroom on the “Desperate Housewives” set, but her bold move paid off. During a time when filmmaking was switching from 35mm to digital, Ramo was right on site helping young directors and producers as they sold their $200,000 movies to the open market for seven figures.

Kayla Cobb

Kayla has covered the TV industry for move then seven years. Before joining TheWrap in April of 2023, she was the Senior TV Reporter at Decider, the New York Post's entertainment vertical that focuses on the streaming industry. She was instrumental to the site's growth, helping transform a fledging site to a respected name in the industry, especially when it came to Decider's coverage of true crime. Kayla is also a member of the Television Critics Association.

