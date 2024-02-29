CREDIT: Elizabeth Fisher/CBS

Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni

Preston nabbed an Emmy in 2013 for her guest role as Elsbeth in “The Good Wife,” a role she has now played for 14 years. She also costarred on “Claws” and “True Blood.” The colorfully dressed character may not exactly blend in, but she also cannot be ignored, either by skeptical police captains or smug criminals who think she’s some kind of a hick.

Wendell Pierce as Captain C.W. Wagner

Pierce is perhaps best known for his role as Detective Bunk Moreland on the acclaimed series “The Wire,” which he played from from 2002 to 2008. Once again in uniform on “Elsbeth,” his character Captain C.W. Wagner does not approve of the determined former lawyer and has threatened to shoot her on at least one occasion if she doesn’t get out of his way.

Carra Paterson as Officer Kaya Blanke

The actress, whose film credits include “Straight Outta Compton” and “Rustin,” plays Officer Kaya Blanke, who is assigned to keep an official eye on Elsbeth. It’s no surprise, however, that she’s soon acting as the Watson to Elsbeth’s Sherlock.

Danny Mastrogiorgio as Detective Smullen

The actor, who played Frankie Carbone on “Gotham,” costars as the unsmiling Detective Smullen, who has to admit that Elsbeth is sometimes better than him at solving crimes.

Fredric Lehne as Lt. Dave Noonan

Lehne, who’s appeared on everything from “Murder, She Wrote” to “Lost” and “Supernatural,” plays Lt. Dave Noonan.

Stephen Moyer as Alex Modarian

The “True Blood” and “Sexy Beast” star plays theater director Alex Modarian, who murdered one of his students and made it look like a suicide in the pilot episode of the series.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Skippy

The “Modern Family” alum plays a reality TV producer of a show called “Lavish Ladies,” who turns to murder to cover up his misdeeds.

Other upcoming guests stars include Jane Krakowski, Keegan-Michael Key and Gina Gershon.