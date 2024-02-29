‘Elsbeth’ Cast and Character Guide: Who Plays Who in the CBS Series?

Carrie Preston reprises her Emmy-winning role as the kooky lawyer in "The Good Wife" spinoff

Carrie Preston and Wendell Pierce in "Elsbeth"
Carrie Preston and Wendell Pierce in "Elsbeth"

Carrie Preston brings her offbeat lawyer Elsbeth Tascioni from Chicago to New York City in the new CBS series, “Elsbeth,” which premieres Thursday night at 10 pm ET/PT. The actress originated the character on “The Good Wife” and continued to player her on the spinoff, “The Good Fight.”

Now Elsbeth, who’s always had an eye for details, ends up shadowing the NYPD on their investigations as an “outside observer,” although, as her new boss points out, more often, the police are following her.

Here’s a complete “Elsbeth” cast and character guide for the quirky drama.

Carrie Preston in "Elsbeth"


Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni

Preston nabbed an Emmy in 2013 for her guest role as Elsbeth in “The Good Wife,” a role she has now played for 14 years. She also costarred on “Claws” and “True Blood.” The colorfully dressed character may not exactly blend in, but she also cannot be ignored, either by skeptical police captains or smug criminals who think she’s some kind of a hick.

Wendell Pierce as Captain C.W. Wagner in "Elsbeth"


Wendell Pierce as Captain C.W. Wagner

Pierce is perhaps best known for his role as Detective Bunk Moreland on the acclaimed series “The Wire,” which he played from from 2002 to 2008. Once again in uniform on “Elsbeth,” his character Captain C.W. Wagner does not approve of the determined former lawyer and has threatened to shoot her on at least one occasion if she doesn’t get out of his way.

Carra Paterson in "Elsbeth"


Carra Paterson as Officer Kaya Blanke

The actress, whose film credits include “Straight Outta Compton” and “Rustin,” plays Officer Kaya Blanke, who is assigned to keep an official eye on Elsbeth. It’s no surprise, however, that she’s soon acting as the Watson to Elsbeth’s Sherlock.

Danny Mastrogiorgio
Danny Mastrogiorgio

Danny Mastrogiorgio as Detective Smullen

The actor, who played Frankie Carbone on “Gotham,” costars as the unsmiling Detective Smullen, who has to admit that Elsbeth is sometimes better than him at solving crimes.

Fredric Lehne


Fredric Lehne as Lt. Dave Noonan

Lehne, who’s appeared on everything from “Murder, She Wrote” to “Lost” and “Supernatural,” plays Lt. Dave Noonan.




Stephen Moyer as Alex Modarian 

The “True Blood” and “Sexy Beast” star plays theater director Alex Modarian, who murdered one of his students and made it look like a suicide in the pilot episode of the series.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson


Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Skippy

The “Modern Family” alum plays a reality TV producer of a show called “Lavish Ladies,” who turns to murder to cover up his misdeeds.

Other upcoming guests stars include Jane Krakowski, Keegan-Michael Key and Gina Gershon.

Keegan-Michael Key, Gina Gershon
Sharon Knolle

Sharon Knolle is an award-winning TV Reporter at TheWrap.

