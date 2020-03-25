Elton John to Host Fox’s ‘iHeart Living Room Concert for America’ Benefit Special

Virtual performances by Billie Eilish, Alicia Keys, Billie Joe Armstrong and more

| March 25, 2020 @ 10:00 AM
Elton John, Billie Eilish, Billy Joe Armstrong, Alicia Keys, Mariah Carey

Getty

Just because the iHeart Radio Music Awards aren’t happening doesn’t mean the music has to stop.

Instead, an hourlong, commercial-free virtual benefit concert is taking over its original broadcast time slot on March 29. “Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert For America,” hosted by legend Elton John, will support the medical professionals and first responders who have become heroes during the coronavirus pandemic.

Billie Eilish, Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mariah Carey, Tim McGraw, and more acts will each play a set from the comfort of their own homes, filmed on their own personal cell phones and cameras in order for all to continue practicing self-isolation and social distancing in the interest of everyone’s health and safety.

Also Read: White House Press Secretary Suggests Coronavirus Task Force Not Informed Before Trump Announced Easter Deadline

Viewers will be encouraged to support Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation, two charities that are helping victims and first-responders during the pandemic.

John Sykes and Tom Poleman executive produce for iHeartMedia, and Joel Gallen, who produced the multi-network telethons that immediately followed 9/11, Hurricane Katrina and the Haiti earthquake, will executive produce for Tenth Planet Productions.

“Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert For America” airs Sunday, March 29, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Fox, as well as iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and the iHeartRadio app.

