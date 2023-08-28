Elton John Released From Hospital in Monaco a Day After Fall

Elton John is recovering after taking a spill at a vacation home in the South of France.

The rock and roll icon was rushed to a hospital in nearby Monaco after the incident in Nice, France.

“Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure,” a representative said Monday in a statement to media. “Following checkups, he was immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health.”

John, 76, was with his husband and two sons after wrapping up what he says is his final tour last month in Stockholm.

But the “Rocketman” singer has been in the headlines for other reasons since the July 8 show.

John testified on behalf of Kevin Spacey in the actor’s London sexual assault trial, and his testimony was key to Spacey’s acquittal. John said in testimony that the “American Beauty” star wasn’t in attendance for an annual charity ball in the year an accuser said he was sexually assaulted en route.

John and his husband David Furnish both testified in the trial remotely via their Monaco home. John, Furnish and their two sons then attended a lavish dinner in Nice with Spacey.

A previous fall for John in which he injured his hip required surgery and the postponements of tour dates in 2021.

“I have been advised to have an operation as soon as possible to get me back to full fitness and make sure there are no long-term complications,” John said in a statement at the time.