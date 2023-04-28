Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel’s 2022 Pay Drops to $19 Million

Ari Emanuel saw his 2022 pay sharply declined to $19 million, down from $308 million a year earlier, following Endeavor Group Holdings’ first full year as a public company.

According to a new filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday, Emanuel’s 2022 package included a $4 million base salary, an $8.2 million bonus, $6 million in non-equity incentive compensation and $868,011 in “other compensation,” which represents $225,000 in business and management and tax advisory services provided to Emanuel, personal aircraft use, personal security-related services, reserved parking, personal cell phone expenses, a club membership fee and 401(k) matching contributions.

Meanwhile, executive chairman Patrick Whitesell saw his pay fall to $12.2 million from $123.1 million in 2021, chief financial officer Jason Lublin saw his pay slightly increase to $18.5 million from $18.03 million in 2021, president and chief operating officer Mark Shapiro saw his pay slip to $18.5 million from $41.99 million in 2021 and chief legal officer Seth Krauss saw his 2022 pay drop to $6.5 million from 10.6 million in 2021.

For full-year 2022, Endeavor reported net income of 321.7 million, revenue of $5.268 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $1.164 billion, significant improvements from 2021. Shares of Endeavor fell 28.5% during 2022.

The new financial disclosures come after Endeavor recently announced it would combine the Ultimate Fighting Championship with Worldwide Wrestling Entertainment to form a $21.4 billion live sports and entertainment company. The deal, which was unanimously approved by Endeavor and WWE’s boards of directors, values UFC at $12.1 billion and WWE at $9.3 billion. It is expected to close in the second half of 2023.

It also recently entered an agreement to sell global sports education institution IMG Academy to BPEA EQT for $1.25 billion. The transaction, which is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023, will see IMG Academy partner with BPEA EQT’s portfolio company Nord Anglia Education, which operates some of the world’s leading premium international schools.

Shares of Endeavor have climbed 21% year to date.