Enthusiast gaming owns Canadian esports team the Vancouver Titans. Photo: Enthusiast Gaming

Why Gaming Social Network Enthusiast Wants to Be on NASDAQ

by | November 23, 2020 @ 11:35 AM

“I imagine there are more people waiting on the liquidity to buy, then there are waiting for liquidity to sell” Enthusiast Gaming stock, investor Chris Jarrous tells TheWrap

Canadian esports organization and gaming social network operator Enthusiast Gaming went public on the Canadian Stock Exchange in December 2018 — but now it’s angling for a listing on NASDAQ early next year.

The Toronto-based company, founded in 2014 by Menashe Kestenbaum, is hoping to raise the company’s profile and attract new investors, CEO Adrian Montgomery explained . While Enthusiast Gaming has a monthly audience of roughly 65 million people viewing its content across 100 websites and 1,000 Youube channels, the company isn’t yet a household name and has yet to pitch every high-profile tech investor.

Become a member to read more.
Samson Amore

Samson Amore

Gaming and technology reporter • samson.amore@thewrap.com • Twitter: @Samsonamore

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

2020 American Music Awards - Show

American Music Awards Sink to Record-Low Ratings
BuzzFeed, HuffPost logos

BuzzFeed-HuffPost Merger Proves Digital Media’s ‘Band Together or Bust’ Dilemma
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Will Crowd-Free Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Still Gobble (Gobble) Up TV Viewers?
streaming ott

Behind the ‘Best Quarter Ever’ for Live TV Streaming Services Like Hulu
Supernatural

‘Supernatural’ Series Finale Conjures Up 1.4 Million Viewers
Kamala Harris

What Kamala Harris Means for Diversity and Inclusion in Hollywood

Can ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Lift HBO Max Into Streaming Contention?

Tech Talk With Sean Burch and Alex Kantrowitz: The Looming Antitrust Case Against Facebook | PRO Video
For Life

‘For Life’ Season 2 Premiere Locks Up Less Than 2 Million Viewers
wonder woman 1984

Can ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Still Lasso Big Revenues With a Simultaneous HBO Max Release?

Ratings: ABC’s ‘Big Sky’ Debut Is Not So Big