Eric Bolling Exits Newsmax

Eric Bolling, host of Newsmax’s “The Balance,” exited the right-wing network Friday after three years. He said that he is taking off to “embark on new endeavors.”

The departure was announced in a statement on Bolling’s website, which said that the host and network simply “decided to part ways,” alluding to news on his future projects coming soon.

A Newsmax spokesperson provided a similar explanation for the host’s exit, saying in a statement that it was a “mutually agreed” departure and that the network “wishes Eric Bolling well in his future endeavors.”

The spokesperson added that Bolling’s 8 p.m. ET show “The Balance” will be canceled and replaced temporarily by “Prime News” starting Monday, helmed by rotating hosts until a new primetime show is announced this summer.

The statement on Bolling’s website reads, “Eric and Newsmax are grateful for their time together and proud of the work they have produced.”

“The fight to inform the American people will remain paramount for Eric as he takes his audience on a new path with new partners,” the statement continued.

According to Mediaite, which first reported Bolling’s departure, the host left specifically for a “better work opportunity.”

Bolling joined Newsmax in 2021 after hosting a Sunday program for Sinclair Broadcast Group. He spent a large portion of his career at Fox News — however, he was ousted by the network in 2017 following an investigation into claims of sexual harassment.