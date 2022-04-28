Greta Van Susteren in Talks to Join Newsmax (Report)

Veteran cable news anchor Greta Van Susteren is in talks to join Newsmax, according to a report from Mediaite.

The development comes after the CNN, Fox News and MSNBC alum appeared on Newsmax earlier in April to give a report from a field hospital in Ukraine with evangelical pastor Franklin Graham.

Her duties for Newsmax would include moderating the Republican Senate primary debate in Pennsylvania next week, according to the Mediaiate report.

But Newsmax staffers “remain in the dark as to whether Susteren will host her own show,” Mediaiate reported.

Neither Van Susteren nor Newsmax immediately responded to TheWrap’s request for comment.

“As a matter of policy, we don’t provide comment on future talent plans,” a spokesman for Newsmax told Mediaite.

Van Susteren began her career as a trial attorney, and she gained momentum on television during the O.J. Simpson trial in the 1990’s, when she hosted two CNN shows, “The Point With Greta Van Susteren” and “Burden of Proof.”

After CNN, Van Susteren headed to Fox News in 2002, where she worked for more than 14 years hosting “On the Record with Greta Van Susteren” based out of Washington D.C. at 7 p.m. on weekdays. She left Fox in 2016 and joined MSNBC the next year.

Many former Fox News colleagues of Van Susteren’s now work at Newsmax, including Eric Bolling who anchors “The Balance” and Robert Schmitt whose show airs at 10 p.m. ET. She would also work alongside Sean Spicer, former President Donald Trump’s White House press secretary, as he hosts “Spicer & Co.” at 6 p.m.

For a short stint with MSNBC, she hosted “For the Record with Greta” daily. Low ratings led MSNBC to let Van Susteren go within six months of her joining. Gray TV and Voice of America currently employ her as a host.