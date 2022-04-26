”The Five“ is the network’s most-watched show

The network netted 1.5 million average total day viewers, up 25% from last April. About 153,000 of those viewers were in the key 18-49 demo.

Fox News came out on top in April as the most-watched and highest-rated news channel across primetime and total day viewers, according to Nielsen numbers reported by the network.

For primetime, Fox News Channel (FNC) averaged about 2.4 million viewers each day, of which 222,000 were in the key demo. That’s a 6% increase in total viewers year-over-year.

April marked the 14th consecutive month that the network has ranked No. 1 in all of basic cable for total day viewers. This month, it secured 66 of the top 100 cable telecasts.

The network’s top five shows in terms of viewership were: “The Five” (3,494,000), “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (3,389,000), “Jesse Watters Primetime” (2,924,000), “Hannity” (2,886,000), and “Special Report with Bret Baier” (2,598,000).

These were also the top five shows across all of cable news. In fact, Fox put up the top 12 shows on cable news in April.

“The Five,” which airs in the late afternoon, has finished four out of the last five months leading cable news offerings in terms of viewers.