Fox Leads Cable News in April Ratings

by | April 26, 2022 @ 1:51 PM

”The Five“ is the network’s most-watched show

Fox News came out on top in April as the most-watched and highest-rated news channel across primetime and total day viewers, according to Nielsen numbers reported by the network.

The network netted 1.5 million average total day viewers, up 25% from last April. About 153,000 of those viewers were in the key 18-49 demo.

Katie Campione

