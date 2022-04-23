Fox News host Neil Cavuto just could not make his viewers happy Saturday, with many either questioning why he was coming down so hard on Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody over a new state law dissolving Walt Disney World’s self-governing status, or questioning why he wasn’t coming down hard enough in an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Speaking with Moody, Cavuto asked what she thought the fallout will be from this, because some fear it’s going to mean higher taxes, “particular in the counties affected that include the Magic Kingdom.”

Moody responded the special district was set up “because they thought it was in the best interest of the state to do that and had not been reviewed or reevaluated.” She went on to say the situation has changed, where Florida lawmakers were acting on parents’ right as to what their children were taught in school.

“And you had this company come out that had been given so much autonomy and control within the state, come out and specifically in a very fraudulent, false way start this smear campaign against lawyers,” she said.

Cavuto pushed back with: “I understand all your concerns on how this law was misinterpreted. I get that. But that this is going after them with a sledgehammer here, and under 50-plus years of Republican and Democrat governors, no one is threatened or taken action like this. They were all fine with this special exemption that Disney enjoyed because it benefited Disney benefited Florida… do you think you are going too far?”

Cavuto’s provocative question came in reaction to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signing a bill on Friday that would eliminate Disney World’s private government, a move thought to have been provoked by Disney’s opposition of a new state law dubbed “Don’t Say Gay.” Disney has vowed to work toward repealing the controversial law that prohibits classroom instruction of sexual orientation and gender identity for some younger age groups in the state.

The newly approved bill would eliminate Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District, as the government is known, as well as other similar districts by June 2023. The measure allows for the districts to be reestablished, leaving an avenue to renegotiate its future. The law would have significant tax implications for Disney.

Here are just a handful of the many reactions that came in swiftly about their interaction:

I see it as… If you're not going to answer my question, I'm going to try again. Cavuto is trying to get her to realize that companies are watching & will consider this before moving to a state where a business can't voice an opinion w/o revenge. — BZ (@30stmFantasy) April 23, 2022

Thanks for shutting her down, I appreciate your fair and balanced approach. We all know her opinion, we pretty much know everyone’s opinion, news should be the news. Thanks Neil — realSeanWagner (@realSeanWagner1) April 23, 2022

I have mixed feelings on this. State run schools I agree with DeSantis with indoctrination in elementary schools. Private companies not sure. As a conservative I see an authoritarian trend in the GOP. Disturbs me. — strongsaftyy (@david_michalak) April 23, 2022

They knew and DeSantis even expanded their privileges last year.. they can spin it any way they want to but its revenge pity politics and its against the very principles GOP say they are for.. this should frighten every Corp in Fl and everyone that supports LGBTQ and minorities. — Shea (@nichpic) April 23, 2022

Cavuto also is taking a social media bashing over his Saturday interview with National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci about New York mayor Eric Adams lifting vaccine mandates for professional athletes and entertainers.

Twitter user Bruce Neely sneered at what he called Cavuto’s “codling” (sic) interview on the subject. In the interview, Cavuto said that Adams was getting a “collective Bronx cheer” from New Yorkers and pushed Fauci to offer an opinion on the vaccine exemption being for athletes and entertainers only: “Why couldn’t it be for everybody,” but Fauci remained evasive, calling it a “delicate situation” and saying he did not want to comment on the local decision.

Cavuto codling that loser Fauci on his show. Once again snap, off goes Fox News — Bruce Neely (@BruceNeely5) April 23, 2022

Dave Bower responded:

Gave up on Cavuto a long time ago. I did respect him a few years ago, but no more. — Dave Bower (@BowerDA222) April 23, 2022

One Twitter user who has posted numerous anti-vax tweets offered this comment in response to Fox News’ own tweets touting the interview:

“Telling that that massive putz will go on with Cavuto.”

Some commenters can’t decide who they hate most, Cavuto or Fauci:

Watching a jackass Fauci word salad on Fox with Neil Cavuto, trying to defend masks. Nobody elected you Fauci so sit down and shut the hell up. @GOP @JudiciaryGOP @HouseGOP @Jim_Jordan @SenRonJohnson @TeamCavuto — Brad (@Brad41219011) April 23, 2022

Cavuto, who has said his life was saved by the COVID-19 vaccine, has been criticized in the past for going soft on Fauci on the air. Fauci is regularly sneered at by lawmakers and media figures on the right. Cavuto’s colleague, primetime host Tucker Carlson, has called him “Jesus for people who don’t believe in God.”