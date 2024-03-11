ESPN+ is moving forward with a new original docuseries, TheWrap has exclusively learned. “Tryouts” will dive into some of America’s most high-stakes tryouts, competitions and auditions, following real-life hopefuls as they compete for the team, group or organization of their dreams.

The series will have seven episodes and will premiere April 10. New episodes will premiere exclusively on ESPN+ on Wednesdays.

“‘Tryouts’ promises to be an exploration of sacrifice, determination and raw talent,” Lindsay Rovegno, senior director of production for ESPN+ Originals, said in a press release. “We’re thrilled to offer audiences an unprecedented glimpse into the trials and triumphs of individuals who dare to chase their dreams and look forward to showcasing the emotional rollercoaster of hope, resilience and the unyielding pursuit of excellence.”

The docuseries will start with “Long Beach Lifeguards,” an episode that sees who out of nearly 100 applicants has what it takes be part of this elite rescue team. Over the course of the season, the series will also explore what it takes to become a member of Texas Tech University’s co-ed cheer squad, a Monster Jam driver, part of one of the teams on the upstart Women’s Pro Fastpitch softball league, a dancer in the highly competitive Mark Morris Dance Group, a member of the USA Ultimate team that will ultimately head to the World Championships and the winners of the Mixed Doubles National for curling, who may one day go on to represent America at the World Championship in Korea.

The series is produced by Left/Right in partnership with ESPN+.

Launched in 2018, ESPN+ is one of Disney’s three streaming brands in the United States alongside Hulu and Disney+. The streamer boasts having exclusive access to more than 32,000 live sports events a year as well as over 25 million subscribers. This includes the full library of ESPN’s award-winning 30 for 30 films as well as the streaming service’s original series, such as “Peyton’s Places,” “Eli’s Places” and “More Than an Athlete.”

“Eli’s Places” went viral last year for Eli Manning’s creation of Chad Powers, the fictional character he made up so that he could try out as a college football walk-on undetected. That bit is set to become a half-hour comedy from Glen Powell and Michael Waldron that’s will premiere on Hulu.