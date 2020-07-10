ESPN NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowki apologized for dropping an F-bomb in an email to Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Missouri), calling the action a “regrettable mistake.”

“I was disrespectful and I made a regrettable mistake,” Wojnarowski said. “I’m sorry for the way I handled myself and I am reaching out immediately to Senator Hawley to apologize directly. I also need to apologize to my ESPN colleagues because I know my actions were unacceptable and should not reflect on any of them.”

“This is completely unacceptable behavior and we do not condone it,” said ESPN in a statement. “It is inexcusable for anyone working for ESPN to respond in the way Adrian did to Senator Hawley. We are addressing it directly with Adrian and specifics of those conversations will remain internal.”

Wojnarowki was responding to a press email sent my Hawley’s office criticizing the NBA over its decision to allow players to wear social justice messages on their uniforms when the league resumes its season later this month. Hawley referenced the league’s handling of the controversy last fall when Houston Rockets general manager tweeted in support of Hong Kong protesters and said the NBA was “sanctioning political messages.”

Wojnarowski responded to the press email by writing “f— you.”

Hawley, a first-term senator who defeated two-term Democrat Claire McCaskill in 2018, has been among the league’s biggest detractors over its relationship with China, which was strained following Morey’s tweet. In recent weeks, China has enacted a national security law that removes the “high degree” of legal and political autonomy promised to the territory after it was handed over to China from the U.K. in 1997.