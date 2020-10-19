‘Euphoria’ Christmas Special to Air on HBO Next Month

Happy holidays, “Euphoria” fans! HBO has just picked up two “special episodes” of the Zendaya-led teen drama, with the first Christmas-themed installment set to air in December.

The episode, titled “Trouble Don’t Last Always,” takes place in the aftermath of Rue being left by Jules at the train station and relapsing and will follow the character as she celebrates Christmas. The episode is written and directed by series creator Sam Levinson, and will air Sunday, Dec. 6.

No details were released about the second special.

Zendaya previously teased the possibility of a special to “bridge” the first season and the second during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” back in August. “Because we also miss ‘Euphoria,’ as the people who create it, too,” she said at the time, attributing delays to the COVID-19 pandemic. “And just to give everyone who loves the show a little something so we have something to live on until we are able to go into a Season 2.”

“Euphoria” was renewed for Season 2 last July, ahead of its first season finale the following month. Zendaya, who won an Emmy for her leading role as a 17-year-old recovering drug addict, said that production was just days away from beginning on “Euphoria’s” second season when the COVID-forced shutdowns hit in March.

“Euphoria” is created and written by Levinson, who also serves as executive producer; alongside Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Drake, Future the Prince, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, Tmira Yardeni, Mirit Toovi, Yoram Mokady and Gary Lennon. Will Greenfield serves as a co-executive producer.

The series is produced by HBO in partnership with A24 and is based on the Israeli series of the same name from creators Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin of HOT.