‘Euphoria’ Renewed for Season 3 on HBO

With several weeks still to go before the show’s Season 2 finale, HBO announced Friday that it has already renewed “Euphoria” for a third season.

“Euphoria” stars Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid and Austin Abrams.

Based on the Israeli series of the same name, “Euphoria” was created, written, directed and executive produced by Sam Levinson, and produced with A24. Season 2 was executive produced by Levinson, Kevin Turen, Ravi Nandan, Drake, Adel “Future” Nur, Zendaya, Will Greenfield, Ashley Levinson, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin and Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein.

The show’s Season 2 premiere was the most-watched episode of an HBO show on HBO Max and since then has seen a weekly average of 14 million viewers between the two platforms (more than doubling the Season 1 viewership). The season finale airs Feb. 27.

“Sam, Zendaya and the entire cast and crew of ‘Euphoria’ have taken Season 2 to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart. We couldn’t be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into Season 3,” Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President of HBO Programming said in a statement.