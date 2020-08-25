Everyone, Including Bette Midler, Wants Cecily Strong to Do Shouting Kimberly Guilfoyle on ‘SNL’

Night 1 of the 2020 RNC (Republic National Convention) had plenty of “moments” — perhaps none as bizarre as Kimberly Guilfoyle shouting to the heavens about…something. Twitter users had one predominant takeaway from her time at the podium: Cecily Strong and “SNL” already have all the fodder they need for Season 46.

As Better Midler herself tweeted: “Can’t wait for Cecily Strong to play Kimberly Guilfoyle on SNL!!! So much material, so little time.”

She wasn’t alone in the sentiment. Find just a handful of likeminded tweets below.

And watch Guilfoyle’s full RNC speech via the video above — shouting and all.

Can’t wait for Cecily Strong to play Kimberly Guilfoyle on SNL!!! So much material, so little time. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 25, 2020

Cecily Strong hive, we are EAAAAAATINGGGG https://t.co/FXebIrRK7l — Matt Rogers (@MattRogersTho) August 25, 2020

Why is Kimberly Guilfoyle doing an impression of Cecily Strong doing Jeanine Pirro? pic.twitter.com/w7KzH6U12W — NotARaja (@NotARaja) August 25, 2020

I need to see Cecily Strong as Kimberly Guilfoyle, Nikki Haley and Judge Jeanine 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘢𝘮𝘦 𝘴𝘬𝘦𝘵𝘤𝘩. pic.twitter.com/BTSdLsKKts — Norman Charles (@NBCNewsFan) August 25, 2020

How could Cecily Strong ramp this up any further? Kimberly Guilfoyle already parodied herself. https://t.co/rrPTATPIkF — Allison M. 🌱 (@AlliCinema) August 25, 2020

It is INCREDIBLY unfortunate that SNL is off and can’t give us Cecily Strong as Kimberley Guilfoyle trying to order a latte at 120 decibels — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) August 25, 2020

Let's save us all some time and just go ahead and give Cecily Strong and Maya Rudolph their Emmys right now. https://t.co/VHqfvUMtyX — Zach (@GlazedDonut2186) August 25, 2020

Cecily Strong is trending because people want to see her play Kimberly Guilfoyle and so do I.

If you are an Emmy voter, THIS IS HER YEAR. In the snl pantheon she is an all-time power player who can do silly and quiet and then turn around and blow the doors off the place. — Mike Shoemaker (@shoemakermike) August 25, 2020