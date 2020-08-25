Go Pro Today

Everyone, Including Bette Midler, Wants Cecily Strong to Do Shouting Kimberly Guilfoyle on ‘SNL’

The girl you DEFINITELY don’t want to talk to at a party

| August 25, 2020 @ 6:38 AM Last Updated: August 25, 2020 @ 6:39 AM

Night 1 of the 2020 RNC (Republic National Convention) had plenty of “moments” — perhaps none as bizarre as Kimberly Guilfoyle shouting to the heavens about…something. Twitter users had one predominant takeaway from her time at the podium: Cecily Strong and “SNL” already have all the fodder they need for Season 46.

As Better Midler herself tweeted: “Can’t wait for Cecily Strong to play Kimberly Guilfoyle on SNL!!! So much material, so little time.”

She wasn’t alone in the sentiment. Find just a handful of likeminded tweets below.

And watch Guilfoyle’s full RNC speech via the video above — shouting and all.

