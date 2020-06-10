Fall TV 2020: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

Updated June 10 at 11:10 a.m. PT with “Perfect Harmony” and “Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector” canceled at NBC after one season apiece.

Amid production shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic, broadcast networks are faced with some very unprecedented problems while making their annual decisions about which TV series will return next season, which will come to an end and which new ones they’ll be ordering for inclusion on their Fall 2020 slates.

Below is every scripted show that ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox and The CW have renewed or canceled so far, along with those still awaiting their fates. We’ve also included the new comedies and dramas that have been picked up, along with their descriptions.

You can read our pilot guide to see what projects may soon be ordered to series here.

Check back throughout the coming weeks for updates.

NBC

Renewed Series: “The Blacklist,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago Med,” “Chicago P.D.” (entire “Chicago” franchise renewed for three more seasons each), “Good Girls,” “Law & Order: SVU” (renewed through Season 24), “New Amsterdam” (renewed for Seasons 3, 4 and 5), “Superstore,” “This Is Us” (renewed for Seasons 5 and 6)

Canceled/Ending Series: “Blindspot,” “The Good Place,” “The InBetween,” “Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector,” “Perfect Harmony,” “Sunnyside” (effectively canceled and moved to digital platforms for the remainder of its first season), “Will & Grace”

Series Awaiting Decisions: “Bluff City Law” (ended after initial 10-episode run), “Council of Dads,” “Indebted,” “Manifest,” “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”

Newly Ordered Series: “The Kenan Show,” “Young Rock,” Untitled Tina Fey/Robert Carlock Comedy

NEW COMEDIES:

THE KENAN SHOW

Writer(s): Jackie Clarke

Producer(s): Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer

Director: Chris Rock

Studio: Universal Television, Broadway Video

Logline: Kenan Thompson strives to be a super dad to his two adorable girls while simultaneously balancing his job and a father-in-law who “helps” in the most inappropriate ways. (Single camera)

Cast: Kenan Thompson, Punam Patel, Dani Lockett, Dannah Lockett, Andy Garcia

YOUNG ROCK

Writer(s): Nahnatchka Khan, Jeff Chiang

Producer(s): Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz, Jennifer Carreras

Studio: Universal Television, Seven Bucks Productions, Fierce Baby Productions

Logline: Inspired by the formative years of Dwayne Johnson. (Single camera)

Cast: Dwayne Johnson

UNTITLED TINA FEY/ROBERT CARLOCK COMEDY

Writer(s): Tina Fey, Robert Carlock

Producer(s): Jeff Richmond, David Miner, Eric Gurian

Studio: Universal Television, 3 Arts Entertainment, Little Stranger

Logline: A wealthy businessman runs for mayor of Los Angeles for all the wrong reasons. Once he wins he has to figure out what he stands for, gain the respect of his staff and connect with his teenage daughter, all while humanely controlling the coyote population. (Single camera)

Cast: Ted Danson, Holly Hunter, Bobby Moynihan

ABC

Renewed Series: “A Million Little Things,” “American Housewife,” “black-ish,” “The Conners,” “The Goldbergs,” “The Good Doctor,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “mixed-ish,” “The Rookie,” “Station 19,” “Stumptown”

Canceled/Ending Series: “Bless This Mess,” “Emergence,” “Fresh Off the Boat,” “How to Get Away With Murder,” “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “Modern Family,” “Reef Break,” “Schooled,” “Single Parents”

Series Awaiting Decisions: “The Baker & The Beauty,” “For Life”

Series That Haven’t Premiered Yet: “United We Fall”

Newly Ordered Series: “Big Sky,” “Call Your Mother”

NEW COMEDIES:

CALL YOUR MOTHER

Writer(s): Kari Lizer

Studio: Sony Pictures Television, ABC Studios

Logline: This multicamera comedy follows an empty-nester mom who wonders how she ended up alone while her children live their best lives thousands of miles away. She decides her place is with her family and as she reinserts herself into their lives, her kids realize they might actually need her more than they thought. (Multi-camera)

Cast: Kyra Sedgwick, Rachel Sennott, Joey Bragg, Patrick Brammall, Emma Caymares, Austin Crute

NEW DRAMAS:

BIG SKY

Writer(s): David E. Kelley

Producer(s): Ross Fineman, C.J. Box

Studio: A+E Studios, 20th Century Fox Television

Logline: In this procedural thriller, private detective Cassie Dewell partners with ex-cop Jenny Hoyt on a search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.

Cast: Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury, Ryan Phillippe, John Carroll Lynch, Dedee Pfeiffer

Fox

Renewed Series: “9-1-1,” “9-1-1: Lone Star,” “Bless the Harts,” “Bob’s Burgers,” “Duncanville,” “Family Guy,” “Last Man Standing,” “Prodigal Son,” “The Resident,” “The Simpsons”

Canceled/Ending Series: “Almost Family,” “BH90210,” “Deputy,” “Empire,” “Outmatched”

Series Awaiting Decisions: N/A

Series That Haven’t Premiered Yet: “Filthy Rich,” “Great North,” “neXt”

Newly Ordered Series: “Call Me Kat,” “Housebroken”

NEW COMEDIES:

CALL ME KAT

Writer(s): Darlene Hunt

Producer(s): Mayim Bialik, Jim Parsons, Todd Spiewak, Angie Stephenson, Miranda Hart, Eric Norsoph, Mackenzie Gabriel-Vaught

Studio: Warner Bros. Television, Fox Entertainment, That’s Wonderful Productions, Sad Clown Productions and BBC Studios

Logline: Kat (Mayim Bialik) is a 39-year-old woman who struggles every day against society and her mother to prove that you can NOT have everything you want — and still be happy. Which is why she spent her life savings to open a Cat Café in Louisville, Kentucky. (Multi camera)

Cast: Mayim Bialik, Swoosie Kurtz, Kyla Pratt, Cheyenne Jackson, Leslie Jordan

HOUSEBROKEN

Writer(s): Clea DuVall, Jennifer Crittenden, Gabrielle Allan

Producer(s): Sharon Horgan, Clelia Mountford, Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor

Studio: Fox Entertainment, Kapital Entertainment, Bento Box

Logline: Explores human dysfunction and neurosis through a group of neighborhood animals who live in the suburbs. (Animated)

Cast: Lisa Kudrow, Clea DuVall, Sharon Horgan, Nat Faxon, Will Forte, Tony Hale, Jason Mantzoukas, Sam Richardson, Bresha Webb, Greta Lee

CBS

Renewed Series: “All Rise,” “Blood & Treasure,” “Blue Bloods,” “Bob Hearts Abishola,” “Bull,” “Evil,” “FBI,” “FBI: Most Wanted,” “MacGyver,” “Magnum P.I.,” “Mom,” “NCIS,” “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “NCIS: New Orleans,” “The Neighborhood,” “SEAL Team,” “S.W.A.T.,” “Young Sheldon,” “The Unicorn”

Canceled/Ending Series: “Broke,” “Carol’s Second Act,” “Criminal Minds,” “God Friended Me,” “Hawaii Five-0,” “Madam Secretary,” “Man With a Plan,” “Tommy”

Series Awaiting Decisions: N/A

Newly Ordered Series: “B Positive,” “Clarice,” “The Equalizer”

NEW COMEDIES:

B POSITIVE

Writer(s): Marco Pennette

Producer(s): Chuck Lorre

Director(s): James Burrows

Studio: Warner Bros. Television, Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc.

Logline: The comedy is about a therapist and newly divorced dad who is faced with finding a kidney donor when he runs into a rough-around-the-edges woman from his past who volunteers her own. Together they form an unlikely bond and begin a journey that will change both of their lives. (Multi-camera)

Cast: Thomas Middleditch, Annaleigh Ashford, Kether Donohue, Sara Rue, Kamryn Kunody

NEW DRAMAS:

CLARICE

Writer(s): Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet

Producer(s): Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers

Studio: MGM Television, CBS Television Studios, Secret Hideout

Logline: “Clarice” is a deep dive into the untold personal story of brilliant and vulnerable FBI Agent Clarice Starling as she returns to the field in 1993, six months after the events of “The Silence of the Lambs.”

Cast: Rebecca Breeds, Kal Penn, Nick Sandow, Michael Cudlitz, Lucca De Oliveira, Devyn A. Tyler

THE EQUALIZER

Writer(s): Andrew Marlowe, Terri Miller

Producer(s): Dana Owens (Queen Latifah), John Davis, John Fox , Debra Martin Chase, Richard Lindheim, Shakim Compere

Director(s): Liz Friedlander

Studio: Universal Television Studios, CBS Television Studios, Davis Entertainment, Martin Chase Productions, Flavor Unit

Logline: A reimagining of the classic series starring Queen Latifah (“Chicago,” “Bessie”) as an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn.

Cast: Queen Latifah, Chris Noth, Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Liza Lapira, Laya DeLeon Hayes

The CW

Renewed Series: “All American,” “Batwoman,” “Black Lightning,” “Burden of Truth,” “Charmed,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “Dynasty,” “The Flash,” “In the Dark” (Season 2 has yet to premiere, renewed through Season 3), “Legacies,” “Nancy Drew,” “The Outpost,” “Pandora,” “Riverdale,” “Roswell, New Mexico” (Season 2 has yet to premiere, renewed through Season 3), “Supergirl”

Canceled/Ending Series: “The 100,” “Arrow,” “Supernatural”

Series Awaiting Decisions: “Katy Keene”

Newly Ordered Series: “Kung Fu,” “Republic of Sarah,” “Superman & Lois,” “Walker”

NEW DRAMAS:

KUNG FU

Writer(s): Christina M. Kim

Producer(s): Martin Gero, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter

Director: Hanelle Culpepper

Studio: Quinn’s House and Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television

Logline: A quarter-life crisis causes a young Chinese-American woman to drop out of college and go on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China. But when she returns to find her hometown overrun with crime and corruption, she uses her martial arts skills and Shaolin values to protect her community and bring criminals to justice…all while searching for the assassin who killed her Shaolin mentor and is now targeting her.

Cast: Olivia Liang, Kheng Hua Tan, Shannon Dang, Jon Prasida, Eddie Liu, Gavin Stenhouse, Gwendoline Yeo, Tzi Ma

REPUBLIC OF SARAH

Writer(s): Jeffrey Paul King

Producer(s): Marc Webb, Mark Martin, Jeff Grosvenor, Leo Pearlman

Director: Kat Candler

Studio: CBS Television Studios

Logline: Faced with the destruction of her town at the hands of a greedy mining company, rebellious high school teacher Sarah Cooper utilizes an obscure cartographical loophole to declare independence. Now Sarah must lead a young group of misfits as they attempt to start their own country from scratch.

Cast: Stella Baker, Nia Holloway, Luke Mitchell, Izabella Alvarez, Hope Lauren, Ian Duff, Forrest Goodluck, Landry Bender, Megan Follows

SUPERMAN & LOIS

Writer(s): Todd Helbing

Producer(s): Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns

Studio: Berlanti Productions, Warner Bros. Television

Logline: Follows the world’s most famous Super Hero and comic books’ most famous journalist as they deal with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.

Cast: Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Jordan Elsass, Alexander Garfin, Dylan Walsh, Emmanuelle Chriqui

WALKER

Writer(s): Anna Fricke

Producer(s): Dan Lin, Lindsay Liberatore, Jared Padalecki

Studio: CBS Television Studios, Rideback.

Logline: A reimagining of the long-running series “Walker, Texas Ranger.” Centers on Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home. He’ll attempt to reconnect with his children, navigate clashes with his family, and find unexpected common ground with his new partner (one of the first women in Texas Rangers’ history), while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death.

Cast: Jared Padalecki, Lindsey Morgan, Keegan Allen, Mitch Pileggi, Molly Hagan, Jeff Pierre