Fantastic Fest 2023 Winners Include Brazilian Thriller ‘Property’ and Killer Spider Movie ‘Infested’ (Exclusive)

Fantastic Fest is currently winding down in Austin, Texas, with two more days of blood-splattered programming unfurling at the Alamo Drafthouse on South Lamar.
But before the festival concludes (with a closing-night screening of Nahnatchka Khan’s “Totally Killer”), TheWrap can exclusively reveal the winners from this year’s festival – in all of their gore-drenched glory.
“We were graced with wonderful films from around the world this year,” said Annick Mahnert, Director of Programming for Fantastic Fest, in an official statement. “Curating this diverse showcase of cinema for our esteemed jurors was a real privilege. With so many incredible perspectives represented, their job reviewing these fantastic movies was undeniably challenging. Their thoughtful and professional critiques of each work embody the cinematic excellence we love to champion at Fantastic Fest.”
Choosing the very best films of this year’s festival must have been though; not only were there a ton of movies at Fantastic Fest but there were a ton of really great movies in competition. We congratulate all of the winners and all of those movies that vied for the prize.
Among the winners this year are Brazilian thriller “Property,” killer spider movie “Infested” and “Sri Asih: The Warrior,” an Indonesian action movie. Pretty wild, right?
MAIN COMPETITION FEATURES
Best Picture: PROPERTY, directed by Daniel Bandeire
Best Director: Robert Morgan – STOPMOTION
Honorable Mention: ANIMALIA, directed by Sofia Alaoui
NEXT WAVE FEATURES
Best Picture: SRI ASIH, directed by Upi Avianto
Best Directors: David Kapac and Andrija Mardešić – THE UNCLE
Honorable Mention: UFO SWEDEN, directed by Victor Danell
HORROR FEATURES
Best Picture: INFESTED, directed by Sébastien Vaniček
Best Director: Sébastien Vaniček – INFESTED
SHORTS WITH LEGS
Best Picture: Mop, directed by Joon Goh
Honorable Mention: VHS Tape Replaced, directed by Maha Al-Saati
SHORT FUSE
Best Picture: Reds, directed by Tom Espinoza
Honorable Mention: The Third Ear, directed by Nathan Ginter
FANTASTIC SHORTS
Best Picture: Sweet Juices, directed by Will Suen & Sejon Im
Honorable Mention: Fostering, directed by Andrei Kashpersky
DRAWN AND QUARTERED
Best Picture: Shackle, directed by Ainslie Henderson
Honorable Mention: He Ran Alongside His Comrade, directed by Genís Rigol Alzola
AUDIENCE AWARD
I’LL CRUSH Y’ALL, directed by Kike Narcea
