Fantastic Fest 2023 Winners Include Brazilian Thriller ‘Property’ and Killer Spider Movie ‘Infested’ (Exclusive)

Fantastic Fest is currently winding down in Austin, Texas, with two more days of blood-splattered programming unfurling at the Alamo Drafthouse on South Lamar.

But before the festival concludes (with a closing-night screening of Nahnatchka Khan’s “Totally Killer”), TheWrap can exclusively reveal the winners from this year’s festival – in all of their gore-drenched glory.

“We were graced with wonderful films from around the world this year,” said Annick Mahnert, Director of Programming for Fantastic Fest, in an official statement. “Curating this diverse showcase of cinema for our esteemed jurors was a real privilege. With so many incredible perspectives represented, their job reviewing these fantastic movies was undeniably challenging. Their thoughtful and professional critiques of each work embody the cinematic excellence we love to champion at Fantastic Fest.”

Choosing the very best films of this year’s festival must have been though; not only were there a ton of movies at Fantastic Fest but there were a ton of really great movies in competition. We congratulate all of the winners and all of those movies that vied for the prize.

Among the winners this year are Brazilian thriller “Property,” killer spider movie “Infested” and “Sri Asih: The Warrior,” an Indonesian action movie. Pretty wild, right?

MAIN COMPETITION FEATURES

Best Picture: PROPERTY, directed by Daniel Bandeire

Best Director: Robert Morgan – STOPMOTION

Honorable Mention: ANIMALIA, directed by Sofia Alaoui

NEXT WAVE FEATURES

Best Picture: SRI ASIH, directed by Upi Avianto

Best Directors: David Kapac and Andrija Mardešić – THE UNCLE

Honorable Mention: UFO SWEDEN, directed by Victor Danell

HORROR FEATURES

Best Picture: INFESTED, directed by Sébastien Vaniček

Best Director: Sébastien Vaniček – INFESTED

SHORTS WITH LEGS

Best Picture: Mop, directed by Joon Goh

Honorable Mention: VHS Tape Replaced, directed by Maha Al-Saati

SHORT FUSE

Best Picture: Reds, directed by Tom Espinoza

Honorable Mention: The Third Ear, directed by Nathan Ginter

FANTASTIC SHORTS

Best Picture: Sweet Juices, directed by Will Suen & Sejon Im

Honorable Mention: Fostering, directed by Andrei Kashpersky

DRAWN AND QUARTERED

Best Picture: Shackle, directed by Ainslie Henderson

Honorable Mention: He Ran Alongside His Comrade, directed by Genís Rigol Alzola

AUDIENCE AWARD

I’LL CRUSH Y’ALL, directed by Kike Narcea