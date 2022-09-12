Starz and LeBron James’ SpringHill Company are producing an interview and documentary series pilot that will be hosted by the rapper Fat Joe and executive produced by Sean “Diddy” Combs, the network said Monday.

The untitled “genre-busting” series will blend celebrity and high-profile guest interviews with an “elevated” documentary-style format, Starz said.

“We’re about to create the biggest and most culturally-relevant series on television,” Fat Joe said in a statement. “With Puff, LeBron, the incredible team at Starz and myself teaming up, you have a dream team that is guaranteed to produce TV gold.”

The series marks the Grammy-nominated rapper’s latest effort as a media personality. In March 2020, he launched a newsmaking platform in “The Fat Joe Show,” a nightly Instagram Live talk show for which he has interviewed the likes of Dr. Anthony Fauci, Floyd Mayweather, Jamie Foxx and Alicia Keys. Fat Joe has also guest hosted “The Wendy Williams Show” and served as the host of the web series Verzuz.

“Hosting a show has always been a dream of mine and I’m thankful for everyone who helped make it a reality,” said Fat Joe, who will also executive produce. “I promise you that we’re going to push the envelope, deliver compelling interviews and provide pure entertainment. Do remember — you don’t know who I know!”

“I’m excited to partner with Starz and bring these cultural giants together to create the No. 1 show on television,” Combs said. “Fat Joe is a very authentic and respected voice in the culture that deserves a platform to bring these important conversations to a global audience on a major network.”

The pilot will be produced by SpringHill for Starz with LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson and Philip Byron serving as executive producers. Combs will executive produce for his Revolt Studios. Starz senior vice president and head of unscripted programming Alice Dickens-Koblin will oversee the project.

“Time and time again, Fat Joe has delivered outstanding, insightful interviews with legendary personalities who define the zeitgeist, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the Starz family,” Starz president of original programming Kathryn Busby said. “Fat Joe, Sean Combs and LeBron James are inspirational icons, and we can’t wait to get started on this incredible journey.”